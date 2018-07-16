URGENT - Trump says both the US and Russia are responsible for the breakdown in relationship

Scroll for more content...

(CNN) -- President Donald Trump said Monday he holds both the United States and Russia responsible for the breakdown in the relationship -- adding Russia to the mix after he said earlier Monday that US policies and the special counsel's investigation were responsible. "I hold both countries responsible. I think that the United States has been foolish. We've all been foolish," Trump said. "We should have, frankly, had this dialogue a long time ago. I think that we're all to blame. I think that the United States has now stepped forward along with Russia." Trump said he feels that the US and Russia have "both made some mistakes." Still, the US President again lambasted the special counsel's investigation stemming from Russian interference in the 2016 election as "a disaster for our country."