Teens charged in rock-throwing death to appear in court

The five teens facing charges for throwing rocks off of an I-75 overpass in Genesee County which killed a man will appear in court on Monday morning.

The teens range in age from 15 to 17, and are charged with 2nd degree murder and conspiracy and malicious destruction of property.

They are: Alexander Miller, Mikadyn Payne, Trevor Gray, Mark Sekelsky and Kyle Anger.

Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton says Anger is the one who threw the 6 pound rock that killed 32-year-old Kenny White, riding as a passenger in a van when the rock went through the windshield hitting him in the face and chest while driving 70 miles an hour.

Sekelsky is the son of Carrie Sekelsky a member of the Clio School Board.

Sources had told 7 Investigator Jim Kiertzner on that they teens said they were playing a prank they called "dinging" - throwing the rocks to hear them ding the cars traveling below them on the Dodge Road overpass.

Genesee County Sheriff Robert Pickell says, "It is not a prank. It is Second Degree Murder."

Prosecutor David Leyton said the Medical Examiner determined the cause of death of White was blunt force trauma. He had a broken skull, brain damage and a cut in his chest among other injuries.

The prosecutor and sheriff said a total of 20 rocks were thrown, one pound to 20 pounds in weight. They also say the teens discussed it before they started and they went to a McDonalds when they were done.

If convicted they face up to life in prison.