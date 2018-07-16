Clear
Photos of Prince Louis' christening released

Kensington Palace has released the first official photographs from the christening of Prince Louis, the third child of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Posted: Jul. 16, 2018 12:08 PM
Updated: Jul. 16, 2018 12:13 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Kensington Palace has released one more official photograph from the christening of Prince Louis, the third child of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

The four portraits previously released by the Palace on July 9 show the young prince surrounded by his adoring family, including a grinning Prince George, who turns 5 next week.

The latest photograph, published on Monday, shows the Duchess of Cambridge holding Prince Louis, who is looking away from the camera with open-mouthed amusement.

Newlyweds the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were also present when the family, including Louis' parents and grandparents, gathered together in Clarence House for a private afternoon ceremony last Monday.

Another, more candid photograph, captures the Duchess of Cambridge cradling her newborn son.

Prince Louis is wearing a long silk and lace robe that nearly skims the floor. The garment is a handmade replica of the 1841 Royal Christening robe worn by more than 62 royal babies at their christenings -- including those of Prince Louis' grandfather, father and uncle.

However, in 2008, Queen Elizabeth ended that tradition when she commissioned her dressmaker to make a replica in order to preserve the original gown.

The Queen and Prince Philip were notably absent in the portraits, having made the decision not to attend the christening, according to the UK's Press Association.

The monarch had a busy week ahead of her, attending an event to mark 100 years of Britain's Royal Air Force on Tuesday and meeting US President Donald Trump for tea Friday.

Queen Elizabeth has begun to scale back her responsibilities, and has handed control of some duties to her heir, Prince Charles. Prince Philip has made even fewer public appearances after retiring from public life last September.

However, the baby's family and godparents were all present for the christening.

After the ceremony, they were all served William and Catherine's 2011 wedding cake, which had included tiers reserved to celebrate their future children's christenings.

