Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

PD: Handgun fired at Hartford's Riverfront fireworks display

Hartford Police said a man from Windsor was arrested after firing a handgun at the riverfront fireworks display on Sa...

Posted: Jul. 16, 2018 11:59 AM
Updated: Jul. 16, 2018 11:59 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Hartford Police said a man from Windsor was arrested after firing a handgun at the riverfront fireworks display on Saturday evening.

Scroll for more content...

Michael Robinson, 19, of 11 Heritage Drive in Windsor was arrested and charged with unlawful discharge of a firearm, reckless endangerment, carrying a pistol without a permit, criminal mischief, theft of a firearm, criminal attempt assault, interfering with Police, and breach of peace.

Police said they responded to possible shots fired in the plaza during the event. However, they quickly confirmed the incident to be firecrackers.

As people were leaving the fireworks display, officers heard multiple gunshots at the upper plaza level, adjacent to Constitution Plaza.

Officers responded to the location and observed Robinson firing a handgun.

According to Police, Robinson attempted to flee, but officers gave him orders to drop the handgun.

Robinson tossed the firearm over the bridge to a walkway below.

Officers arrested Robinson and recovered the firearm.

Police assessed the scene and discovered damage to the window and building of Constitution Plaza, as well as a concrete planter.

Seven bullets casings were recovered from the scene.

An officer said there no injuries related to the incident.

At least 75 officers were on duty in addition to law enforcement at the Lynyrd Skynyrd concert that responded to the scene after the shots were fired.

Robinson is scheduled to appear in court on Monday, July 16.

Lt. Paul Cicero said his bond was set at $500,000.

Mayor Luke Bronin issued the following statement,

"After last night's fireworks, an individual from Windsor recklessly and dangerously fired a weapon near a crowded area. Thankfully no one was injured, and the Hartford Police Department responded immediately and detained the individual very, very quickly without incident. I was at the fireworks last night with my family and with thousands of other people, and I want to thank the outstanding Hartford police officers who responded so professionally, quickly, and effectively."

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 90°
Robinson
Overcast
79° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 82°
Zionsville
Broken Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 85°
Rockville
Few Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 90°
Casey
Broken Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 94°
Brazil
Few Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 90°
Marshall
Few Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 90°
Spotty showers, cooler air on the way.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Local group holds vigil in remembrance of gun violence victims

Image

Families chug along to learn about trains at Children's Museum

Image

Kids learn through Clay County 4-H contests

Image

Rose-Hulman reflects on positives of straw alternatives after recent study

Image

Honoring the fallen one mile at a time

Image

Fire department raising funds for injured pup

Image

Two injured in Friday night crash in Illinois

Image

Lengthy investigation lands two men behind bars, facing child solicitation, molesting charges

Image

Police investigating Dollar General robbery, looking for suspect

Image

Local teens host die-in in Terre Haute

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Kids learn through Clay County 4-H contests

Image

Money raised at St. Benedict Community Festival supports missions

Image

Farmers react to trade war with China: "It's a huge deal for us"

Image

Dr. Haworth talks safety at first school board meeting as superintendent

Image

First meeting held on Foster Parent Bill of Rights

Image

Ohhhh wanna dance with somebody: council approves changes to ordinance

Image

Rubber ducks race down the Wabash to support Catholic Charities

${article.thumbnail.title}

I hope you dance... permit ordinance changes

Image

Growers talk tariffs, Farm Bill during Donnelly visit

Image

New CBD Oil Law takes effect July 1st