Police: Sibling says teen was screaming before going missing from west Phoenix home

Authorities are asking for the public's help searching for a teenage girl who may have been taken from her west Phoenix home against her will on Friday.

Rosa America Garcia-Acosta, 17, was last seen at her home near 75th Avenue and Camelback Road.

According to officials, one of Garcia-Acosta's siblings heard her screaming and then saw a gray SUV pulling away from their home.

It's believed Garcia-Acosta was involved in a "controlling" relationship with 24-year-old Luis Fernando Morales, authorities said. The exact nature of their relationship wasn't immediately revealed.

Police believe the pair is on the way to Mexico.

Morales is described as being Hispanic, about 6'4" tall, 265 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a white polo shirt, black jeans and black shoes.

Garcia-Acosta is described as being Hispanic, 5'5" tall, 130 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information regarding the couple's whereabouts is urged to call the Phoenix Police Department's Missing Persons Unit at 602-534-2121.