Stabbing at traffic light leads to car crash in Riviera Beach

Riviera Beach Police are investigating after a stabbing at a traffic light led a driver to crash a car then collapse on the ground along Australian Avenue around 6:30 Saturday night.

The incident started at the intersection of Australian Avenue and Martin Luther King Boulevard, where police say cars were stopped at the light when a man from an SUV got out and went to the driver's side of a Lexus, stabbing the driver.

The man driving that Lexus kept going northbound, but ended up losing control of his car, crashing it into a tree and a fence on the 1500 block of Australian Avenue, according to police.

That's when police say he got out of the car and collapsed.

He was taken to the hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.

Police are unable to say right now whether this was a targeted attack or if there is a suspect in the stabbing.