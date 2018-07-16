Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Nevada seeks to make history with first female-majority legislature

In American history, there has never been a state legislature in any of the 50 states where there are more women serv...

Posted: Jul. 16, 2018 12:01 PM
Updated: Jul. 16, 2018 12:01 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

In American history, there has never been a state legislature in any of the 50 states where there are more women serving than men.

Scroll for more content...

But in 2018, Nevada could become the first. Nevada already has a record 38% female legislature, behind only Arizona and Vermont.

Currently, there are 24 women serving in the State Assembly and Senate combined. And even more won primaries in both parties in June. In November, all it would take is 8 more seats to reach the 32 seats needed for more than 50% female lawmakers in the Silver State.

"It's huge, it's historic," says Shea Backus. She's one of the candidates running for the first time this year hoping to make that milestone happen. Backus has been a lawyer, but decided to run this year for the Assembly in District 37 in northwest Las Vegas, and is the Democratic nominee.

"Sometimes I think women need to encourage other women to run, and I needed that little push," she says.

Groups like Emerge Nevada recruit and train female candidates to run and win. State Senator Yvanna Cancela is a mentor in the group. She says there's already a Women's Caucus in Carson City and wants to add more. She says especially with the Women's March and women's rights issues under attack at the federal level, it's inspiring more women to run for office.

"I think women are stepping up to say not only is that not okay but we're gonna fight back to make sure womens' rights are protected across the board," Cancela says.

As Backus campaigns door to door, she says voters are excited about the prospect of breaking the glass ceiling.

Women in Nevada are also heavily represented at the federal level. Alongside Catherine Cortez Masto, if Jacky Rosen wins the U.S. Senate race in November, both of Nevada's Senators would be women. And potentially so would 2 of our 4 members of Congress.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 90°
Robinson
Overcast
79° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 82°
Zionsville
Broken Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 85°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 90°
Casey
Broken Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 94°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 90°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 90°
Spotty showers, cooler air on the way.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Local group holds vigil in remembrance of gun violence victims

Image

Families chug along to learn about trains at Children's Museum

Image

Kids learn through Clay County 4-H contests

Image

Rose-Hulman reflects on positives of straw alternatives after recent study

Image

Honoring the fallen one mile at a time

Image

Fire department raising funds for injured pup

Image

Two injured in Friday night crash in Illinois

Image

Lengthy investigation lands two men behind bars, facing child solicitation, molesting charges

Image

Police investigating Dollar General robbery, looking for suspect

Image

Local teens host die-in in Terre Haute

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Kids learn through Clay County 4-H contests

Image

Money raised at St. Benedict Community Festival supports missions

Image

Farmers react to trade war with China: "It's a huge deal for us"

Image

Dr. Haworth talks safety at first school board meeting as superintendent

Image

First meeting held on Foster Parent Bill of Rights

Image

Ohhhh wanna dance with somebody: council approves changes to ordinance

Image

Rubber ducks race down the Wabash to support Catholic Charities

${article.thumbnail.title}

I hope you dance... permit ordinance changes

Image

Growers talk tariffs, Farm Bill during Donnelly visit

Image

New CBD Oil Law takes effect July 1st