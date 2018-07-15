Clear

Congressional contender Donna Mercado Kim aims to make Hawaii's voice heard

Hawaii's first Congressional district race is packed: 13 candidates are vying for US Representative Colleen Hanabusa'...

Posted: Jul. 15, 2018
Updated: Jul. 15, 2018 12:09 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Hawaii's first Congressional district race is packed: 13 candidates are vying for US Representative Colleen Hanabusa's seat on Capitol Hill as Hanabusa sets her eyes on the race for governor.

One candidate for that Congressional seat is Donna Mercado Kim. Many know her from her years in Hawaii's state senate, but here's a side of Senator Donna Mercado Kim they may not know: she can sew and do woodwork.

Working with her hands, she says, is a diversion from political life. "You get gratification to see something you completed. You see a project you start off a new plan, and you work at, and you see the end result. Sometimes in public service, you don't see the end result for years."

Mercado Kim has put in the years. She started at the state Capitol in 1982, serving in the House and later the Senate. She's often at the forefront of hot button issues, from questioning Bishop Estate trustees' hefty salaries to eyeballing University of Hawaii's spending habits after the infamous Stevie Wonder-blunder.

"I know some people think I'm really tough- what I say to that is, we do serious work. It affects people's lives. Some people are living paycheck-to-paycheck."

She knows the feeling. Mercado Kim says she grew up poor in Kalihi Palama. The Farrington High School grad says poverty taught her about hard work and determination.

Early in political life, she leaned on those values during what she calls one of her proudest moments: Stopping the city from condemning close to a dozen homes off Paki Avenue. Those homes are still standing today.

She says her decision to run for Congress comes from frustration with seeing partisan gridlock on Capitol Hill, and wanting to make sure Hawaii's voice is heard. Mercado Kim is one of three females on the CD-1 ballot this primary. "I take my hat off to all the women that have to juggle their jobs, their families. It's not easy to go through that struggle."

