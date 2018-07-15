Clear

Zion National Park, parts of S. Utah under flash flood warning

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning in parts of southern Utah into Saturday evening.The ...

Posted: Jul. 15, 2018 12:09 PM
Updated: Jul. 15, 2018 12:09 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning in parts of southern Utah into Saturday evening.

Scroll for more content...

The warning was in effect in south-central Garfield County until 8 p.m. and parts of northeastern Kane County until 11:15 p.m.

The flash flood warning also included Springdale and Rockville in Washington County as well as portions of Zion National Park until 7:30 p.m.

The Narrows and all slot canyons will be closed until 2 hours after the flood warning has ended, park officials said on Twitter.

Flooding is especially possible in prone areas such as dry washes, slot canyons and burn scars, according to the National Weather Service's website.

Officials report some of the areas that may experience flooding include Twentyfive Mile Wash, Harris Wash, Alvey Wash, Coyote Gulch and all through the terminus at the Escalante River.

Campers and hikers are urged to avoid streams or creeks during the flash flood warning.

In central Utah, heavy rain and flooding caused officials to temporarily shut down Interstate 70 in Richfield, according to a Facebook post from the Sevier County Sheriff's Office.

"A handful of homes have been flooded and a canal bank is being threatened which would flood several homes if the canal bank is breached," the post read.

Several agencies including Richfield City police, the Richfield City Fire Department, a search and rescue team, Sevier County Sheriff's Office deputies, and the Utah Highway Patrol were assisting with area flooding.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 85°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 79°
Zionsville
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 88°
Rockville
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 85°
Casey
Few Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 81°
Brazil
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 85°
Marshall
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 85°
Showers and storms, mostly cloudy.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

News 10 Sunday Morning Weather

Image

Dalton Laney

Image

News 10 Saturday Morning Weather Update

Image

North-South All-Star game

Image

Rex fall to Danville

Image

Friday 11:00 Forecast

Image

Livestock Auction at the Vigo County Fair

Image

Party for the Paws

Image

Wiley School Dedication at library

Image

More than just weekend fun, St. Ben's Fest goes back to the community

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Money raised at St. Benedict Community Festival supports missions

Image

Farmers react to trade war with China: "It's a huge deal for us"

Image

Dr. Haworth talks safety at first school board meeting as superintendent

Image

First meeting held on Foster Parent Bill of Rights

Image

Ohhhh wanna dance with somebody: council approves changes to ordinance

Image

Rubber ducks race down the Wabash to support Catholic Charities

${article.thumbnail.title}

I hope you dance... permit ordinance changes

Image

Growers talk tariffs, Farm Bill during Donnelly visit

Image

New CBD Oil Law takes effect July 1st

Image

"Families Belong Together" protest planned for Saturday