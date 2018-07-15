Clear

Police seek man who impersonated a police officer in Franklin County

Jul. 15, 2018
Updated: Jul. 15, 2018 12:09 PM
CNN Wire

State Police in Franklin County are searching for a man who made a traffic stop while pretending to be a police officer.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. Saturday on Jack Road near Snyder Road in Saint Thomas Township. State Troopers say the man was driving a black, older-style police vehicle. It had a red and blue revolving light on the roof of the car and another similar light sitting on the driver's side dashboard.

The suspect pulled over a car, being operated by a female driver. He identified himself as a State Trooper and asked the victim to exit her car. The suspect then searched the victim's person and told her to lay on the ground next to her car. He then attempted to take a ring off the victim's left hand. After this, investigators say he ordered the victim to stand up and pulled her by the hair. The suspect then got back in his vehicle and fled south on Jack Road.

The suspect is described as a black male with black hair in a buzz cut. He had a deep tone of voice and was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue jeans and white sneakers.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact PA State Police at the Chambersburg Barracks by calling (717) 264-5161.

State Police advise all drivers that any trooper or municipal officer making a traffic stop will be in proper uniform and will be driving a marked patrol car. True law enforcement officers will also identify themselves by name and announce who they work for.

State Police also say if you feel uncomfortable with the person who is making the traffic stop, you can call 911 from your car to confirm it is a legitimate traffic stop.

