Clear

Trump deflects question over Russia indictments

President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin are set to meet in Helsinki, Finland, for a summit just days after Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein announced the indictment of 12 Russians for their alleged attempts to interfere in the 2016 presidential election.

Posted: Jul. 15, 2018 11:43 AM
Updated: Jul. 15, 2018 12:06 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Scroll for more content...

Virginia Democratic Sen. Mark Warner said Sunday that he wants more Americans to accompany President Donald Trump during his summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday.

Trump is set to meet with Putin in Helsinki, Finland, as part of his foreign trip through Europe. The two world leaders are expected to meet one-on-one before allowing other aides to join in on their conversation.

Warner, who is the ranking Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee, told CNN's Jake Tapper on "State of the Union" that he believes Putin could take advantage of Trump.

"We need to have other Americans in the room," Warner said. "Vladimir Putin is a trained KGB agent. He may come in with maps of Syria, maps of Ukraine, and, frankly, I think he'll take advantage of this President, who we know doesn't do much prep work before these meetings."

Warner also argued that the White House needs "other individuals from his administration in the room so we know that at least someone will press the Russians on making sure they don't interfere in future US elections."

The summit is expected to address a range of issues, including Syria, nuclear weapons and election meddling. It comes days after special counsel Robert Mueller's indictment of 12 Russian military intelligence agents, who are accused of interfering in the 2016 election by hacking Democrats' emails and computer networks.

The Virginia senator was among the top Democrats in Congress who called for Trump to cancel his upcoming summit with Putin after the Justice Department announced the indictments. Democrats have expressed concerns about Trump's ability to sit down and challenge Putin during a one-on-one meeting.

Warner said that although Putin will not likely deliver those military intelligence agents to the US, he wants Trump to ask for them. Trump told CBS News that he hadn't thought about requesting their extradition in the meeting, but suggested that he will ask about it.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 85°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 79°
Zionsville
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 88°
Rockville
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 85°
Casey
Few Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 81°
Brazil
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 85°
Marshall
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 85°
Showers and storms, mostly cloudy.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

News 10 Sunday Morning Weather

Image

Dalton Laney

Image

News 10 Saturday Morning Weather Update

Image

North-South All-Star game

Image

Rex fall to Danville

Image

Friday 11:00 Forecast

Image

Livestock Auction at the Vigo County Fair

Image

Party for the Paws

Image

Wiley School Dedication at library

Image

More than just weekend fun, St. Ben's Fest goes back to the community

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Money raised at St. Benedict Community Festival supports missions

Image

Farmers react to trade war with China: "It's a huge deal for us"

Image

Dr. Haworth talks safety at first school board meeting as superintendent

Image

First meeting held on Foster Parent Bill of Rights

Image

Ohhhh wanna dance with somebody: council approves changes to ordinance

Image

Rubber ducks race down the Wabash to support Catholic Charities

${article.thumbnail.title}

I hope you dance... permit ordinance changes

Image

Growers talk tariffs, Farm Bill during Donnelly visit

Image

New CBD Oil Law takes effect July 1st

Image

"Families Belong Together" protest planned for Saturday