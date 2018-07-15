British PM: Trump 'told me to sue the EU'

Scroll for more content...

US President Donald Trump told UK Prime Minister Theresa May she should sue the European Union, rather than go into negotiations with them. May shared details of their meeting with the BBC's Andrew Marr on Sunday. "He told me I should sue the EU -- not go into negotiations, sue them. Actually, no, we're going into negotiations with them. But interestingly what the president also said at that press conference was don't walk away -- don't walk away from negotiations, because then you're stuck." The US President said Friday during a joint news conference with May that he had given the Prime Minister a suggestion which she had found too "brutal."