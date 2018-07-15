Clear

Middletown Mayor calls Republican Chairman racist

Middletown's Mayor has accused Chairman William Wilson of racism during a heated exchanged on Facebook.On July...

Posted: Jul. 15, 2018 12:10 PM
Updated: Jul. 15, 2018 12:10 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Middletown's Mayor has accused Chairman William Wilson of racism during a heated exchanged on Facebook.

Scroll for more content...

On July 9, Mayor Dan Drew shared a link on Facebook to an article in the Washington Post about President Trump's staff being harassed while out in public.

In response to the article, Drew wrote, "Good. This is what happens when you support the Klan and jail kids. It's what happens when you sell out to dictators."

Committee Chairman Wilson responded to Drew and said, "So would you be happy if this was happening to you and your family?"

The Mayor, who bowed out of the Governor's race in January of 2018, continued the spat with Wilson, "I'll tell you what. When I start jailing kids I'll expect to get thrown out of restaurants. In the meantime, I'll hold off on taking any lectures from openly racist people. And, yes, I mean you, Bill."

Wilson responded, "You calling me racist, really," Wilson said. "Maybe you should do your damn job and get off Facebook and run the city you were elected to run. I still remember you not telling anyone you were going to China for fear of your family. But it is okay to attack others who don't agree with you."

Hundreds responded to the posts with both men receiving support and a fair share of criticism as well.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 85°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 79°
Zionsville
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 88°
Rockville
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 85°
Casey
Few Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 81°
Brazil
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 85°
Marshall
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 85°
Showers and storms, mostly cloudy.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

News 10 Sunday Morning Weather

Image

Dalton Laney

Image

News 10 Saturday Morning Weather Update

Image

North-South All-Star game

Image

Rex fall to Danville

Image

Friday 11:00 Forecast

Image

Livestock Auction at the Vigo County Fair

Image

Party for the Paws

Image

Wiley School Dedication at library

Image

More than just weekend fun, St. Ben's Fest goes back to the community

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Money raised at St. Benedict Community Festival supports missions

Image

Farmers react to trade war with China: "It's a huge deal for us"

Image

Dr. Haworth talks safety at first school board meeting as superintendent

Image

First meeting held on Foster Parent Bill of Rights

Image

Ohhhh wanna dance with somebody: council approves changes to ordinance

Image

Rubber ducks race down the Wabash to support Catholic Charities

${article.thumbnail.title}

I hope you dance... permit ordinance changes

Image

Growers talk tariffs, Farm Bill during Donnelly visit

Image

New CBD Oil Law takes effect July 1st

Image

"Families Belong Together" protest planned for Saturday