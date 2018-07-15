Clear

Trump protester breaches security airspace

Police in Scotland are searching for a Greenpeace paragliding protester who they say breached a no-fly zone while trying to send President Donald Trump a message as he entered a Scottish hotel. CNN's Phil Black reports.

Police in Scotland have arrested the paragliding protester who was able to get surprisingly close to President Donald Trump on Friday night as the President visited his Turnberry golf resort.

In a statement, Police Scotland said a 55-year-old man has been charged and will appear in Ayr Sheriff Court on Monday.

After the President arrived at his Turnberry resort, the paraglider, a Greenpeace activist, flew by the President with a banner that read, "TRUMP, WELL BELOW PAR #RESIST," and then managed to escape.

Greenpeace tweeted an image of the incident with the caption, "We've just delivered a message to @RealDonaldTrump as he was standing outside his hotel in Turnberry watching. #Resist #StopTrump."

Police Scotland's assistant chief constable, Mark Williams, said flying in the restricted airspace was a criminal offense, and the US Secret Service said it was helping foreign law enforcement investigate the incident. The Secret Service said further updates would need to come from law enforcement authorities in Scotland.

This is not the first time Greenpeace has used paragliding as means to protest. In 2013, two paragliders flew over the Formula One race at Belgium's Spa-Francorchamps racetrack to protest Arctic oil drilling.

Friday's incident was among numerous protests that President Trump faced during his visit to the United Kingdom this week.

