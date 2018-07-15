Clear

Wizard World Comic Con hits downtown Boise

The city of Boise is crawling with costumed characters as Boise Centre West hosts its first ever Wizard World Comic C...

Posted: Jul. 15, 2018 12:11 PM
Updated: Jul. 15, 2018 12:11 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The city of Boise is crawling with costumed characters as Boise Centre West hosts its first ever Wizard World Comic Con, featuring exhibitors, live entertainment, and celebrity appearances.

Scroll for more content...

William Shatner, Ron Perlman, David Krumholtz are among the top celebrities scheduled to greet the thousands of fans.

"In all honesty, the gaming community doesn't have very much stuff-- it's not like a football team. It's not like we're going to a football game. This is our football game," said Wizard World Comic Con attendee Edward Nicholson.

Attendees are slated to participate in original art tutorials, contests, and more. And the sense of community is not lost on the dedicated cosplay fans.

When asked what her favorite part about the convention is, event attendee Ally Jacobson said, "When we were younger, back in the 70s or 80s, we didn't have the openness to do this kind of thing."

Wizard World Comic Con will proceed throughout the weekend, from July 13 to July 15, at 805 West Front St. The event is all ages.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 85°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 79°
Zionsville
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 88°
Rockville
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 85°
Casey
Few Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 81°
Brazil
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 85°
Marshall
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 85°
Showers and storms, mostly cloudy.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

News 10 Sunday Morning Weather

Image

Dalton Laney

Image

News 10 Saturday Morning Weather Update

Image

North-South All-Star game

Image

Rex fall to Danville

Image

Friday 11:00 Forecast

Image

Livestock Auction at the Vigo County Fair

Image

Party for the Paws

Image

Wiley School Dedication at library

Image

More than just weekend fun, St. Ben's Fest goes back to the community

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Money raised at St. Benedict Community Festival supports missions

Image

Farmers react to trade war with China: "It's a huge deal for us"

Image

Dr. Haworth talks safety at first school board meeting as superintendent

Image

First meeting held on Foster Parent Bill of Rights

Image

Ohhhh wanna dance with somebody: council approves changes to ordinance

Image

Rubber ducks race down the Wabash to support Catholic Charities

${article.thumbnail.title}

I hope you dance... permit ordinance changes

Image

Growers talk tariffs, Farm Bill during Donnelly visit

Image

New CBD Oil Law takes effect July 1st

Image

"Families Belong Together" protest planned for Saturday