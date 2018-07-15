Clear

Flash floods, mudslides surface in southern Utah after thunderstorms

Powerful thunderstorms created flooding and mudslides in several areas Thursday, and another mudflow from a burn scar...

Posted: Jul. 15, 2018 12:10 PM
Updated: Jul. 15, 2018 12:11 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Powerful thunderstorms created flooding and mudslides in several areas Thursday, and another mudflow from a burn scar in Beaver County led to a close call for at least one driver.

Scroll for more content...

The National Weather Service estimated more than 2.5 inches of rain had fallen in some places, and it issued flash flood warnings for several areas of Washington County. Standing water created hazards for drivers in places like state Route 18 near Snow Canyon.

Officials estimate at least 19 homes off of state Route 18 near Dammeron Valley have flooded basements and nearly 200 homes have some type of property damage.

A section of the Zion-Mt. Carmel Highway was closed as of late Thursday evening, and some trails at Zion National Park had been closed due to damage from the storms. As of 4:15 p.m. Friday, Zion-Mt. Carmel Highway was reopened.

In Beaver County, Michelle Carter said she was nearly caught in a mudflow as she drove near Minersville.

A Facebook post documented her encounter with the treacherous road conditions.

"Do not go through the pass in Minersville! We just got caught in this!" she cautioned other drivers in the post. "The road just barely cleared up enough for us to get out. We almost got washed down the ravine. It was like the most scary thing I've seen in my whole life!"

Carter said she never expected to encounter conditions like those.

"I've always heard not to drive into the flood waters and didn't know what to do when you're in the middle of this mudslide in a two-lane highway with nowhere to go."

She cautioned other drivers to beware of what can happen in a matter of minutes during bad weather.

"It looked like one of those little cloudbursts that we had. It didn't look like anything," Carter said. "I just had to make a gut instinct and a quick call of what the best thing was to keep me and the 10-year-old that was with me safe."

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 85°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 79°
Zionsville
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 88°
Rockville
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 85°
Casey
Few Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 81°
Brazil
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 85°
Marshall
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 85°
Showers and storms, mostly cloudy.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

News 10 Sunday Morning Weather

Image

Dalton Laney

Image

News 10 Saturday Morning Weather Update

Image

North-South All-Star game

Image

Rex fall to Danville

Image

Friday 11:00 Forecast

Image

Livestock Auction at the Vigo County Fair

Image

Party for the Paws

Image

Wiley School Dedication at library

Image

More than just weekend fun, St. Ben's Fest goes back to the community

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Money raised at St. Benedict Community Festival supports missions

Image

Farmers react to trade war with China: "It's a huge deal for us"

Image

Dr. Haworth talks safety at first school board meeting as superintendent

Image

First meeting held on Foster Parent Bill of Rights

Image

Ohhhh wanna dance with somebody: council approves changes to ordinance

Image

Rubber ducks race down the Wabash to support Catholic Charities

${article.thumbnail.title}

I hope you dance... permit ordinance changes

Image

Growers talk tariffs, Farm Bill during Donnelly visit

Image

New CBD Oil Law takes effect July 1st

Image

"Families Belong Together" protest planned for Saturday