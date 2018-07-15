Clear

Tampa man holding sign with racial slur charged with attack using a deadly weapon

An offensive sign with a racial slur led to a physical attack that was caught on cell phone camera.The video s...

Posted: Jul. 15, 2018 12:11 PM
Updated: Jul. 15, 2018 12:11 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

An offensive sign with a racial slur led to a physical attack that was caught on cell phone camera.

Scroll for more content...

The video showed a man on the corner of Hyde Park and Kennedy Boulevard holding a sign with an offensive racial slur.

In the video, a woman walked over and slapped the sign then the man strikes her with his megaphone and it escalates from there. The suspect, 60-year-old Anthony Daniel, is seen repeatedly striking two victims in the head with his megaphone.

"As you can expect the people that were involved have slightly different versions of what happened," said Steve Hegarty, Tampa police PIO.

At the scene, three people were taken into custody to be interviewed, but after watching the video, police charged Anthony Daniel with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

We found that Daniel is a person law enforcement in Hillsborough County is all too familiar with. Having many arrests dating back to the 1990's, even a previous charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon involving a baseball bat.

The two victims at the scene of Friday morning's attack suffered minor injuries.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 85°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 79°
Zionsville
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 88°
Rockville
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 85°
Casey
Few Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 81°
Brazil
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 85°
Marshall
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 85°
Showers and storms, mostly cloudy.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

News 10 Sunday Morning Weather

Image

Dalton Laney

Image

News 10 Saturday Morning Weather Update

Image

North-South All-Star game

Image

Rex fall to Danville

Image

Friday 11:00 Forecast

Image

Livestock Auction at the Vigo County Fair

Image

Party for the Paws

Image

Wiley School Dedication at library

Image

More than just weekend fun, St. Ben's Fest goes back to the community

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Money raised at St. Benedict Community Festival supports missions

Image

Farmers react to trade war with China: "It's a huge deal for us"

Image

Dr. Haworth talks safety at first school board meeting as superintendent

Image

First meeting held on Foster Parent Bill of Rights

Image

Ohhhh wanna dance with somebody: council approves changes to ordinance

Image

Rubber ducks race down the Wabash to support Catholic Charities

${article.thumbnail.title}

I hope you dance... permit ordinance changes

Image

Growers talk tariffs, Farm Bill during Donnelly visit

Image

New CBD Oil Law takes effect July 1st

Image

"Families Belong Together" protest planned for Saturday