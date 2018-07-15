Clear

Woman who became ill after zipline tour shares story

First, her nephew became violently ill. A few hours later she did.News4 talked to one of the more than 500 peo...

Posted: Jul. 15, 2018 12:11 PM
Updated: Jul. 15, 2018 12:11 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

First, her nephew became violently ill. A few hours later she did.

Scroll for more content...

News4 talked to one of the more than 500 people who got sick while ziplining in Gatlinburg, TN.

Health officials confirm 15 people on the CLIMB Works Zipline Canopy Tour tested positive for Norovirus.

One person tested positive for Norovirus and E. Coli.

Melissa McDaniel was on the tour and had a rough couple of days.

"At about 2 in the morning I was vomiting and had the other stuff that goes along with it," said McDaniel.

Within a few hours of each other, McDaniel, her nephew and niece all became ill.

"It just felt like someone had kicked me in the gut. I was so sore the next day. I couldn't get myself together," said McDaniel.

They had no idea where this bug came from until they found an article about possibly contaminated drinking water being served on their zipline tour.

"It's kind of like a freak thing. I don't think they intentionally made anybody sick," said McDaniel.

McDaniel said the group was drinking from water jugs the tour guides supplied.

"I would expect that water to be bottled from a store," said Amanda Cardinal.

Cardinal, who loves to zipline, was not on the trip but is horrified by the story.

"If you're paying for an experience that experience should reflect what you're paying for and no one is paying to get sick," said Cardinal.

McDaniel, on the other hand, is placing no blame on the company.

She says she'll probably be back.

"It's going to take more than that to keep me away from a zipline," said McDaniel.

Deputy State Epidemiologist John Dunn says it's not possible yet to determine one cause of the outbreak. He says the water system at the facility may have contributed but that other sources such as contaminated surfaces and person-to-person transmission are also likely.

The state said CLIMB Works Zipline Canopy Tour is cooperating with the investigation and recommendations. The company has offered refunds to those sickened.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 85°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 79°
Zionsville
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 88°
Rockville
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 85°
Casey
Few Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 81°
Brazil
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 85°
Marshall
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 85°
Showers and storms, mostly cloudy.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

News 10 Sunday Morning Weather

Image

Dalton Laney

Image

News 10 Saturday Morning Weather Update

Image

North-South All-Star game

Image

Rex fall to Danville

Image

Friday 11:00 Forecast

Image

Livestock Auction at the Vigo County Fair

Image

Party for the Paws

Image

Wiley School Dedication at library

Image

More than just weekend fun, St. Ben's Fest goes back to the community

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Money raised at St. Benedict Community Festival supports missions

Image

Farmers react to trade war with China: "It's a huge deal for us"

Image

Dr. Haworth talks safety at first school board meeting as superintendent

Image

First meeting held on Foster Parent Bill of Rights

Image

Ohhhh wanna dance with somebody: council approves changes to ordinance

Image

Rubber ducks race down the Wabash to support Catholic Charities

${article.thumbnail.title}

I hope you dance... permit ordinance changes

Image

Growers talk tariffs, Farm Bill during Donnelly visit

Image

New CBD Oil Law takes effect July 1st

Image

"Families Belong Together" protest planned for Saturday