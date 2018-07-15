Clear

Officials: Water in Panguitch contaminated with mud following flash flooding

Culinary water has been contaminated due to residual mud and debris following last year's Brian Head Fire, officials ...

Culinary water has been contaminated due to residual mud and debris following last year's Brian Head Fire, officials said.

The water in Panguitch was not drinkable as of 8 a.m. Saturday, Garfield County Sheriff's Office officials said on Facebook. Officials were advising people not to drink the water until further notice.

Officials hope to have backup wells up and running by later tonight so that people in Panguitch can get water, Garfield County Sheriff James D. Perkins said. However, a boil order will still be in place even after the backup wells are running, he said.

A portion of Iron County north of Brian Head was under a flash flood warning on Friday evening, according to the National Weather Service.

After the fire last year, some flooding went through the Panguitch watershed and contaminated some of the springs, Perkins said. Now, with the summer monsoon season taking place, water has once again contaminated the system, he said.

"This is just another gift from the Brian Head Fire," Perkins said. "It's the gift that keeps on giving."

Anyone in need of drinking water in Panguitch is asked to call the Garfield County Sheriff's Office at 435-676-2678. Sheriff's officials will be picking up bottled water in Cedar City.

