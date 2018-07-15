Deputies: Missing Portland woman who vanished along California coast found

A missing Portland woman who vanished along the California coast was found on Friday, according to the Monterey County Sheriff's Office.

Scroll for more content...

Angela Hernandez, 23, was last heard from on July 6, and investigators said the circumstances surrounding her disappearance was suspicious.

On Friday around 7:40 p.m. deputies tweeted that they were responding to a white Jeep with Oregon plates over the cliff on Highway 1.

Once located, deputies confirmed that it was Angela Hernandez and that she was being transported to the hospital.

Deputies did not say the state of her injuries.