Former ESU Student Charged With Stalking Professor

Tabitha Golembeski, 23, of Swoyersville is charged with stalking and harassment.Monroe County detectives say h...

Posted: Jul. 15, 2018 12:12 PM
Updated: Jul. 15, 2018 12:12 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Tabitha Golembeski, 23, of Swoyersville is charged with stalking and harassment.

Monroe County detectives say her target was her academic advisor: a professor at East Stroudsburg University.

According to court papers, Golembeski has a history of psychiatric problems and began stalking the unnamed professor in December of 2016 with letters, inappropriate photos, phone calls, emails and more, until just last month.

Detectives say Golembeski kissed the man, offered to meet him for sex and later, sent Facebook messages to his daughter-in-law and then a letter to his wife.

ESU alum Eileen Stavey just retired.

She was a teacher for years and says she is not shocked by the charges.

"I'm sad it happened to at a college I went to, but it happens all over now and it has to be stopped somehow."

William Stavey said it seems like stalking someone is easier because of social media.

"Media is much more easier, I mean it's like between computers and cell phones."

The professor told police he became fearful Golembeski would learn where he lives and come to his home, threatening him and his family.

East Stroudsburg Univeristy officials first banned her from contacting the man and later told her she could not return to campus.

ESU officials told Newswatch 16 they cannot comment on the ongoing investigation.

"You don't know what the next step will be and you watch movies that are a little creepy too and it's happening in real life," said Eileen Stavey.

Monroe County detectives have reason to believe Golembeski may have other victims, so they're asking anyone who has information or has dealt with her in the past to contact them.

