Protests erupt in London over Trump's visit

US President Donald Trump is spending Saturday at his Turnberry golf resort in southwestern Scotland, as protests against his visit to the United Kingdom continue.

A large protest is planned outside the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh at noon on Saturday, organized by the "Scotland United Against Trump" group.

Demonstrators will march through the city past the US Consulate and finish in the Meadows, a large public park, where a "Carnival of Resistance" will be held.

Trump is spending the weekend at his Turnberry property, with first lady Melania Trump, as he prepares for a summit Monday with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki, Finland.

This portion of the Trumps' trip to Britain is private and the couple have no scheduled public events. The US President, whose mother was Scottish, has often spoken of his affection for Scotland.

Thousands of protesters turned out in London on Friday to voice their anger over Trump's policies, although the US President's itinerary outside the capital largely kept them from his view.

Anti-Trump protesters also marched in George Square, Glasgow, ahead of Trump's arrival in Scotland. Police stepped in at one point to separate them from a group of pro-Trump demonstrators as tempers flared.

A pro-Trump rally is planned Saturday in London near the US Embassy building. A number of right-wing figures are expected to speak.

Paragliding protester

On Friday evening, soon after the Trumps' arrival in Scotland, a paragliding protester managed to hover within sight of the President as he admired the view from Trump Turnberry.

Holding a banner proclaiming "TRUMP, WELL BELOW PAR #RESIST," the activist for the environmental campaign group Greenpeace got surprisingly close to the US leader.

Greenpeace tweeted an image of the incident with the caption: "We've just delivered a message to @RealDonaldTrump as he was standing outside his hotel in Turnberry watching. #Resist #StopTrump."

Assistant Chief Constable Mark Williams, of Police Scotland, said officers were working to find the paraglider.

"We are aware a powered parachute was flown in close proximity of the Turnberry Hotel earlier this evening," he said via Twitter. "It is a criminal offence to fly within the airspace restriction zone and officers are carrying out enquiries to trace the pilot."

A giant "Trump Baby" blimp also floated outside of Britain's Houses of Parliament on Friday morning.

As he wrapped up the public portion of his visit later Friday, Trump ended up denying that he had criticized British Prime Minister Theresa May over her handling of Brexit, the day after British tabloid The Sun published an interview with him in which he did just that.

Speaking alongside May after talks at her country residence, Trump dismissed the interview, conducted by a Rupert Murdoch-owned publication, as "fake news," saying it didn't include his comments praising the Prime Minister.

The Sun responded with a front page headline Saturday declaring "Fake schmooze."

Helsinki preparation

After relaxing at Turnberry, one of two golf resorts he owns in Scotland, Trump will head to Helsinki for a summit that includes a one-on-one meeting with Putin with only interpreters present.

Adding to the pressure at what was already considered a high-stakes meeting, the US Justice Department announced indictments Friday against 12 Russian nationals as part of special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein said he had briefed Trump about the allegations in the indictment earlier in the week and that "the President is fully aware of the department's actions today."

In a statement, Russia's foreign ministry said there was no basis for the charges and said purpose of the announcement is to "spoil the atmosphere" before Monday's summit.

Putin has denied election meddling.