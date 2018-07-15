Clear

Lawmaker apologizes for 'Purple Heart' comment

Rep. Steve Cohen (D-TN) apologizes for saying that embattled FBI agent Peter Strzok deserves a Purple Heart during a congressional hearing.

Posted: Jul. 15, 2018 11:44 AM
Updated: Jul. 15, 2018 12:07 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Scroll for more content...

A Democratic congressman who said Thursday that embattled FBI agent Peter Strzok deserves a Purple Heart medal for his testimony at a contentious congressional hearing walked back those comments Friday in an interview on CNN's "Newsroom."

"I regret using the term 'Purple Heart.' I used it metaphorically, not literally. I never thought literally it should be given to Agent Strzok," Rep. Steve Cohen of Tennessee told CNN's Ana Cabrera.

During Strzok's nearly 10 hours of congressional testimony Thursday, where he faced criticism and scrutiny from Republicans over anti-Trump text messages he had exchanged with then-FBI lawyer Lisa Page, Cohen had said to him: "If I could give you a Purple Heart, I would. You deserve one."

The Purple Heart is given to US service members who are wounded or killed in combat. The Department of Veterans Affairs has described it as "one of the most recognized and respected medals awarded to members of the US armed forces" and "the nation's oldest military award."

In Friday's interview, Cohen also praised the FBI and investigators working on the probe into Russian interference in the 2016 US election after Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein earlier announced an indictment of 12 Russian nationals in connection with the investigation.

"They are strong units defending America, and these indictments prove it once again," Cohen said.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 85°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 79°
Zionsville
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 88°
Rockville
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 85°
Casey
Few Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 81°
Brazil
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 85°
Marshall
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 85°
Showers and storms, mostly cloudy.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

News 10 Sunday Morning Weather

Image

Dalton Laney

Image

News 10 Saturday Morning Weather Update

Image

North-South All-Star game

Image

Rex fall to Danville

Image

Friday 11:00 Forecast

Image

Livestock Auction at the Vigo County Fair

Image

Party for the Paws

Image

Wiley School Dedication at library

Image

More than just weekend fun, St. Ben's Fest goes back to the community

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Money raised at St. Benedict Community Festival supports missions

Image

Farmers react to trade war with China: "It's a huge deal for us"

Image

Dr. Haworth talks safety at first school board meeting as superintendent

Image

First meeting held on Foster Parent Bill of Rights

Image

Ohhhh wanna dance with somebody: council approves changes to ordinance

Image

Rubber ducks race down the Wabash to support Catholic Charities

${article.thumbnail.title}

I hope you dance... permit ordinance changes

Image

Growers talk tariffs, Farm Bill during Donnelly visit

Image

New CBD Oil Law takes effect July 1st

Image

"Families Belong Together" protest planned for Saturday