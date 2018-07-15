Clear

Police departments take on lip sync challenge

Police departments from around the country have been challenging one another to lip sync battles; some have even gone viral.

Posted: Jul. 15, 2018 11:44 AM
Updated: Jul. 15, 2018 12:07 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Scroll for more content...

Those who protect and serve can also lip sync and dance -- some better than others.

Police departments from around the country have been challenging one another to lip sync battles. Some of their videos have even gone viral, like the one showing the Norfolk, Virginia, Police Department's rendition of Mark Ronson's "Uptown Funk," featuring Bruno Mars.

Norfolk's video had 50 million views and more than 1 million shares as of Friday. Norfolk challenged other departments across the country and in its region. The Hampton, Virginia, Police Department responded with a video of its own Friday with a lively performance to "Good Vibrations" by Marky Mark, aka Mark Wahlberg. That police department even teamed up with the local fire department.

Other police departments began posting in June, challenging one another to see who had the best routine. The San Antonio Police Department in Texas had an officer perform solo to *NSYNC's "Bye Bye Bye" on June 22.

The San Francisco division of the California Highway Patrol brought out a mascot with their performance of Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody."

The lip sync challenges are also taking place at the same time as another viral dance craze, the #InMyFeelingsChallenge, in which participants show their moves to Drake's "In My Feelings" off his latest album "Scorpion."

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 85°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 79°
Zionsville
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 88°
Rockville
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 85°
Casey
Few Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 81°
Brazil
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 85°
Marshall
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 85°
Showers and storms, mostly cloudy.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

News 10 Sunday Morning Weather

Image

Dalton Laney

Image

News 10 Saturday Morning Weather Update

Image

North-South All-Star game

Image

Rex fall to Danville

Image

Friday 11:00 Forecast

Image

Livestock Auction at the Vigo County Fair

Image

Party for the Paws

Image

Wiley School Dedication at library

Image

More than just weekend fun, St. Ben's Fest goes back to the community

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Money raised at St. Benedict Community Festival supports missions

Image

Farmers react to trade war with China: "It's a huge deal for us"

Image

Dr. Haworth talks safety at first school board meeting as superintendent

Image

First meeting held on Foster Parent Bill of Rights

Image

Ohhhh wanna dance with somebody: council approves changes to ordinance

Image

Rubber ducks race down the Wabash to support Catholic Charities

${article.thumbnail.title}

I hope you dance... permit ordinance changes

Image

Growers talk tariffs, Farm Bill during Donnelly visit

Image

New CBD Oil Law takes effect July 1st

Image

"Families Belong Together" protest planned for Saturday