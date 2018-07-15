Nearly 40 animals seized from Wisconsin home in 'deplorable' condition

Nearly 40 animals are recovering at the Wisconsin Humane Society's (WHS) Green Bay campus after they were seized from a Pittsfield home in 'deplorable' condition, the WHS said Friday.

Scroll for more content...

WHS staff were called to the home by animal control on July 5 after it was condemned by the health department. There they found floors covered in garbage and feces, with no access to food or water for the dozens of animals inside.

Staff say dogs were infested with fleas and were suffering from "various infections, malnutrition, and other medical issues." Some were limping or missing limbs. Many were trembling with fear.

The animals rescued include: 31 dogs, one snake, a cat, a bearded dragon, a guinea pig, a rooster, a mouse, and a quail.

"More treatment lies ahead, but with medical care, good nutrition, patience, and lots of love, these sweet companions can soon be leading happy, healthier lives," the WHS said in a news release.

WHS is currently asking for donations to help with the cost of care for the animals. If you're interested, you can make a donation.