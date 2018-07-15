Clear

'This is terrible': Cleveland seniors living in deteriorating conditions for months

Seniors living at Cleveland's Broadway Place Elderly Apartments, located at 7050 Broadway Ave., report they've been d...

Posted: Jul. 15, 2018 11:39 AM
Updated: Jul. 15, 2018 11:39 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Seniors living at Cleveland's Broadway Place Elderly Apartments, located at 7050 Broadway Ave., report they've been dealing with a wide range of problems for far too long.

Scroll for more content...

In 2017, News 5 outlined the rodents and insects that were plaguing the complex, now in 2018, seniors are pointing to major building issues.

Seniors showed News 5 plumbing problems, which have caused major ceiling damage in various parts of the property.

Tenants also report the trash compactors on all floors have been broken for months, forcing seniors to walkout outside to one end of the property to dispose of their trash.

Residents said some air conditioning units have not been replaced, and numerous cars at the complex parking lot have been vandalized.

Minnie Strozier was in tears as she explained how difficult it's been to deal with the constant problems.

"This is terrible that we have to live in these conditions, it's sad," Strozier said.

"They know what they need to do, I don't have to tell them anything, we're paying our rent on time."

Linda Jones explained one tenant had her car broken into seven times, in less than a year.

Jones said she and other residents are tired of waiting for management to finally take care of all of the problems.

"Our cars have been broken into numerous times, we don't have security around here to even watch our cars in the lot," Jones said.

"We are paying for services that are not being rendered, and why, I don't know."

News 5 contacted building management, and it said all of the issues are being addressed. They said it takes time to make custom repairs on major systems, like the trash compactors, and the plumbing.

Management said it is willing to sit down and host a meeting with the seniors to find answers.

Cleveland Councilman Tony Brancatelli said he's well aware of the chronic problems at the complex and said if final solutions aren't found soon, he'll turn the case over to Cleveland Housing Court.

"To hear this coming back again now is truly disappointing," Brancatelli said.

"If we're not making progress, we will do the rent deposit, and we will force them to the table by withholding rent."

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 85°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 79°
Zionsville
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 88°
Rockville
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 85°
Casey
Few Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 81°
Brazil
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 85°
Marshall
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 85°
Showers and storms, mostly cloudy.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

News 10 Sunday Morning Weather

Image

Dalton Laney

Image

News 10 Saturday Morning Weather Update

Image

North-South All-Star game

Image

Rex fall to Danville

Image

Friday 11:00 Forecast

Image

Livestock Auction at the Vigo County Fair

Image

Party for the Paws

Image

Wiley School Dedication at library

Image

More than just weekend fun, St. Ben's Fest goes back to the community

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Money raised at St. Benedict Community Festival supports missions

Image

Farmers react to trade war with China: "It's a huge deal for us"

Image

Dr. Haworth talks safety at first school board meeting as superintendent

Image

First meeting held on Foster Parent Bill of Rights

Image

Ohhhh wanna dance with somebody: council approves changes to ordinance

Image

Rubber ducks race down the Wabash to support Catholic Charities

${article.thumbnail.title}

I hope you dance... permit ordinance changes

Image

Growers talk tariffs, Farm Bill during Donnelly visit

Image

New CBD Oil Law takes effect July 1st

Image

"Families Belong Together" protest planned for Saturday