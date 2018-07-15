Police Seek Driver Who Hit Geese

The Pennsylvania Game Commission and police in Lackawanna County are looking for a driver who killed more than a dozen geese.

Newton Township officials put a post on Facebook looking for information on the driver who killed a gaggle of geese in the township.

South Abington Township police, which covers this area near Clarks Summit, and the Game Commission are also involved.

Patrick Spillane says drivers often take Beaver Pond Road in Newton Township too fast, but most are at least respectful of the wildlife there.

"I saw a couple vehicles going up and down the road, I heard the horn beep. I came out about 15 to 20 minutes later to leave to run some errands and they were all over the road. So, it's a shame," Spillane said.

At least 15 geese were killed Wednesday afternoon when a driver collided with the gaggle crossing the road. One young goose survived but was too injured to get up.

A neighbor shared a photo taken just a few days ago. She says the geese cross the road often this time in the summer as the goslings are learning to fly.

Drivers have hit them in the past but Spillane says this is different.

"No, that's egregious, that's cruel, that was on purpose. That's the difference there," Spillane said.

Game Commission officers came to pick up the injured goose and to gather information. The driver, if caught, could be charged.

The families of geese are a fixture at Beaver Pond and people who live around here say they've just learned to share their neighborhood with them.

"We've watched them learning to fly, they go out there hopping off things trying to learn to fly. Oh, that's so sad," said Pat Zeleniak.

Zeleniak and her husband watch the geese every day.

"We run this road almost daily, as we run it with the geese! If they're on the road we turn around and let them cross before we disturb them."

Zeleniak says all the driver needed was a little bit of patience.

"How could they do that? I mean, they're beautiful, the animals are beautiful."

The Game Commission and South Abington Township police are investigating. If caught, the driver could face game violations or criminal charges. Canadian Geese are a federally protected species.