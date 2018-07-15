Clear

Paul Ryan says family of woodchucks ate his car

During an event hosted by the Economic Club in Washington, House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) said his Chevy Suburban was eaten by a family of woodchucks.

Posted: Jul. 15, 2018 10:37 AM
Updated: Jul. 15, 2018 10:55 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Scroll for more content...

Don't underestimate the damage a few hungry rodents can inflict, even on something as inedible as an SUV.

During an event hosted by The Economic Club in Washington DC, Speaker Paul Ryan said his Chevy Suburban was gnawed on by a family of woodchucks

"My car was eaten by animals. And it's just dead," Ryan said.

As a top congressional official with a security detail and a chauffeur, Ryan says he hasn't driven in three years. So while he isn't using his car, he says keeps it at his mother's house in his hometown of Jainesville, Wisconsin.

According to Ryan, every month she revs up the Suburban just to make sure it still works. Recently, after returning home from a trip to Florida, it was dead.

"So I towed it into the dealer, they put it up, and they realized that a family of woodchucks lived in the underbody of my Suburban," he said.

Looks like Ryan's going to have to get a new car before he retires at the end of the year and has to start driving himself.

Ryan said he has his eye on a Ford pickup.

He also said he renewed his license, so barring anymore woodchuck encounters, he'll be ready to hit the road.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 85°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 79°
Zionsville
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 88°
Rockville
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 85°
Casey
Few Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 81°
Brazil
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 85°
Marshall
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 85°
Showers and storms, mostly cloudy.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

News 10 Sunday Morning Weather

Image

Dalton Laney

Image

News 10 Saturday Morning Weather Update

Image

North-South All-Star game

Image

Rex fall to Danville

Image

Friday 11:00 Forecast

Image

Livestock Auction at the Vigo County Fair

Image

Party for the Paws

Image

Wiley School Dedication at library

Image

More than just weekend fun, St. Ben's Fest goes back to the community

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Money raised at St. Benedict Community Festival supports missions

Image

Farmers react to trade war with China: "It's a huge deal for us"

Image

Dr. Haworth talks safety at first school board meeting as superintendent

Image

First meeting held on Foster Parent Bill of Rights

Image

Ohhhh wanna dance with somebody: council approves changes to ordinance

Image

Rubber ducks race down the Wabash to support Catholic Charities

${article.thumbnail.title}

I hope you dance... permit ordinance changes

Image

Growers talk tariffs, Farm Bill during Donnelly visit

Image

New CBD Oil Law takes effect July 1st

Image

"Families Belong Together" protest planned for Saturday