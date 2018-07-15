Clear

DeKalb Co. man found guilty of drowning 10-year-old son in bathtub

The murder trial of a DeKalb County man charged with drowning his 10-year-old adopted son in a bathtub in April of 20...

Posted: Jul. 15, 2018 11:39 AM
Updated: Jul. 15, 2018 11:39 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The murder trial of a DeKalb County man charged with drowning his 10-year-old adopted son in a bathtub in April of 2017 came to an end on Friday.

Scroll for more content...

Leon Williams Sr. was found guilty of murder and other charges Friday afternoon after the jury deliberated for only a couple of hours. Williams was convicted of all charges including malice murder, felony murder, three counts of first-degree cruelty to children, aggravated assault-family violence and aggravated battery-family violence.

His sentencing has been scheduled for August 3, 2018 at 10 a.m. He faces a minimum sentence of life in prison.

The court heard closing arguments Friday morning, and deliberations began shortly after.

Williams was accused of drowning his adopted son in their Decatur apartment on April 28, 2017. According to the investigation, neighbors saw Williams threatening and yelling at his son, Kentae, while dragging him by the neck into their apartment home.

He allegedly proceeded to beat the child and ran hot water over his feet, causing second degree burns. He then submerged his head in water causing unconsciousness. Emergency crews were called and Kentae was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

A witness told police she overheard Williams telling his son earlier in the day that "You are going to die tonight".

"The criminal background checks that are done. The interviews that we have, not only with the parents but the references and things that we check, there was no indication that something of this magnitude leading to Kentae's death would happen," DFCS employee Virginia Pryor told CBS46 News.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 85°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 79°
Zionsville
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 88°
Rockville
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 85°
Casey
Few Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 81°
Brazil
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 85°
Marshall
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 85°
Showers and storms, mostly cloudy.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

News 10 Sunday Morning Weather

Image

Dalton Laney

Image

News 10 Saturday Morning Weather Update

Image

North-South All-Star game

Image

Rex fall to Danville

Image

Friday 11:00 Forecast

Image

Livestock Auction at the Vigo County Fair

Image

Party for the Paws

Image

Wiley School Dedication at library

Image

More than just weekend fun, St. Ben's Fest goes back to the community

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Money raised at St. Benedict Community Festival supports missions

Image

Farmers react to trade war with China: "It's a huge deal for us"

Image

Dr. Haworth talks safety at first school board meeting as superintendent

Image

First meeting held on Foster Parent Bill of Rights

Image

Ohhhh wanna dance with somebody: council approves changes to ordinance

Image

Rubber ducks race down the Wabash to support Catholic Charities

${article.thumbnail.title}

I hope you dance... permit ordinance changes

Image

Growers talk tariffs, Farm Bill during Donnelly visit

Image

New CBD Oil Law takes effect July 1st

Image

"Families Belong Together" protest planned for Saturday