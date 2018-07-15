DeKalb Co. man found guilty of drowning 10-year-old son in bathtub

The murder trial of a DeKalb County man charged with drowning his 10-year-old adopted son in a bathtub in April of 2017 came to an end on Friday.

Leon Williams Sr. was found guilty of murder and other charges Friday afternoon after the jury deliberated for only a couple of hours. Williams was convicted of all charges including malice murder, felony murder, three counts of first-degree cruelty to children, aggravated assault-family violence and aggravated battery-family violence.

His sentencing has been scheduled for August 3, 2018 at 10 a.m. He faces a minimum sentence of life in prison.

The court heard closing arguments Friday morning, and deliberations began shortly after.

Williams was accused of drowning his adopted son in their Decatur apartment on April 28, 2017. According to the investigation, neighbors saw Williams threatening and yelling at his son, Kentae, while dragging him by the neck into their apartment home.

He allegedly proceeded to beat the child and ran hot water over his feet, causing second degree burns. He then submerged his head in water causing unconsciousness. Emergency crews were called and Kentae was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

A witness told police she overheard Williams telling his son earlier in the day that "You are going to die tonight".

"The criminal background checks that are done. The interviews that we have, not only with the parents but the references and things that we check, there was no indication that something of this magnitude leading to Kentae's death would happen," DFCS employee Virginia Pryor told CBS46 News.