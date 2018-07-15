Clear

Suspected drug dealer nabbed with an assist from a pack of Fargo kids

Police here got help from an unlikely source in catching a suspected drug dealer at a local motel: a group of childre...

Posted: Jul. 15, 2018 11:39 AM
Updated: Jul. 15, 2018 11:39 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Police here got help from an unlikely source in catching a suspected drug dealer at a local motel: a group of children playing nearby.

Scroll for more content...

Two officers from the Fargo Police Department's Narcotics Unit and the Metro Street Crimes Unit arrived at the motel with a search warrant for a specific room, Fargo police said in a Facebook post.

The officers knocked on the door and didn't get a response. As they were entering the room, they saw a man jump out of the window, police said.

The man dropped nearly a quarter pound of marijuana and ran away. That's when some kids playing nearby pointed out which way the man, later identified as 21-year-old Califf Mcclain, ran.

Cheered on by the kids, officers quickly captured Mcclain a short distance away, police said.

Mcclain, a Fargo resident, was arrested and booked into Cass County Jail on suspicion of preventing arrest, possession of marijuana with intent to sell, tampering with evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia. He also had two outstanding warrants, police said.

After the arrest, the officers thanked the kids, slapping high fives, passing out junior officer stickers and snapping a photo with them. The photo was posted on Facebook, with smiling emojis covering the kids' faces, presumably to obscure their identities.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 85°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 79°
Zionsville
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 88°
Rockville
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 85°
Casey
Few Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 81°
Brazil
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 85°
Marshall
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 85°
Showers and storms, mostly cloudy.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

News 10 Sunday Morning Weather

Image

Dalton Laney

Image

News 10 Saturday Morning Weather Update

Image

North-South All-Star game

Image

Rex fall to Danville

Image

Friday 11:00 Forecast

Image

Livestock Auction at the Vigo County Fair

Image

Party for the Paws

Image

Wiley School Dedication at library

Image

More than just weekend fun, St. Ben's Fest goes back to the community

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Money raised at St. Benedict Community Festival supports missions

Image

Farmers react to trade war with China: "It's a huge deal for us"

Image

Dr. Haworth talks safety at first school board meeting as superintendent

Image

First meeting held on Foster Parent Bill of Rights

Image

Ohhhh wanna dance with somebody: council approves changes to ordinance

Image

Rubber ducks race down the Wabash to support Catholic Charities

${article.thumbnail.title}

I hope you dance... permit ordinance changes

Image

Growers talk tariffs, Farm Bill during Donnelly visit

Image

New CBD Oil Law takes effect July 1st

Image

"Families Belong Together" protest planned for Saturday