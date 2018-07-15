Suspected drug dealer nabbed with an assist from a pack of Fargo kids

Police here got help from an unlikely source in catching a suspected drug dealer at a local motel: a group of children playing nearby.

Two officers from the Fargo Police Department's Narcotics Unit and the Metro Street Crimes Unit arrived at the motel with a search warrant for a specific room, Fargo police said in a Facebook post.

The officers knocked on the door and didn't get a response. As they were entering the room, they saw a man jump out of the window, police said.

The man dropped nearly a quarter pound of marijuana and ran away. That's when some kids playing nearby pointed out which way the man, later identified as 21-year-old Califf Mcclain, ran.

Cheered on by the kids, officers quickly captured Mcclain a short distance away, police said.

Mcclain, a Fargo resident, was arrested and booked into Cass County Jail on suspicion of preventing arrest, possession of marijuana with intent to sell, tampering with evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia. He also had two outstanding warrants, police said.

After the arrest, the officers thanked the kids, slapping high fives, passing out junior officer stickers and snapping a photo with them. The photo was posted on Facebook, with smiling emojis covering the kids' faces, presumably to obscure their identities.