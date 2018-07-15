Clear

East Area Rapist Victims Look For Closure As Suspect Appears In Court

The 72-year-old former police officer accused of being the East Area Rapist/Golden State Killer, entered a Sacramento...

Posted: Jul. 15, 2018 11:40 AM
Updated: Jul. 15, 2018 11:40 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The 72-year-old former police officer accused of being the East Area Rapist/Golden State Killer, entered a Sacramento courtroom Thursday afternoon, shackled and unemotional.

Scroll for more content...

Joseph DeAngelo's public defender Diane Howard once again asked the judge to exclude the media from proceedings.

The judge denied the request, citing the media's right to know.

"The wounds heal but the scars remain," said Jane Carson-Sandler.

Sandler calls herself the suspect's fifth rape victim. She walked out of court in a hurry, holding onto women she refers to as survivor sisters.

"He needs to know that he no longer has the power and control. Survivors have it now," she told KOVR-TV's Lemor Abrams.

Sandler told a throng of TV cameras what happened to her 40 years ago. She says the East Area Rapist suspect broke into her home and walked into the bedroom where she lay snuggled with her 3-year-old son. Her story was one of so many.

"It was frightening… brought back a lot," another victim said.

Victims hoped to hear the suspect enter a plea.

DeAngelo's public defender avoided answering the question about when DeAngelo might enter a plea, but said, "I don't have a comment, I want everyone to remember that he's innocent until proven guilty."

Last month, the judge unsealed parts of the arrest warrant for DeAngelo.

The heavily redacted document describes how authorities finally tracked down him down, tracing his DNA through a genealogy website and sorting through his trash for a DNA sample to match.

The suspect is accused of murdering at least a dozen people and raping 50 women in the 1970s and 80s.

He'll be back in court on September 5th.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 85°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 79°
Zionsville
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 88°
Rockville
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 85°
Casey
Few Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 81°
Brazil
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 85°
Marshall
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 85°
Showers and storms, mostly cloudy.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

News 10 Sunday Morning Weather

Image

Dalton Laney

Image

News 10 Saturday Morning Weather Update

Image

North-South All-Star game

Image

Rex fall to Danville

Image

Friday 11:00 Forecast

Image

Livestock Auction at the Vigo County Fair

Image

Party for the Paws

Image

Wiley School Dedication at library

Image

More than just weekend fun, St. Ben's Fest goes back to the community

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Money raised at St. Benedict Community Festival supports missions

Image

Farmers react to trade war with China: "It's a huge deal for us"

Image

Dr. Haworth talks safety at first school board meeting as superintendent

Image

First meeting held on Foster Parent Bill of Rights

Image

Ohhhh wanna dance with somebody: council approves changes to ordinance

Image

Rubber ducks race down the Wabash to support Catholic Charities

${article.thumbnail.title}

I hope you dance... permit ordinance changes

Image

Growers talk tariffs, Farm Bill during Donnelly visit

Image

New CBD Oil Law takes effect July 1st

Image

"Families Belong Together" protest planned for Saturday