Lifelong Salem resident announced as winner of $150.4 million Powerball jackpot

Officials announced the winner of the $150.4 million Powerball jackpot on Friday at the Oregon Lottery Headquarters.

Lifelong Salem resident Steven Nickell matched all numbers drawn in the June 20 Powerball drawing. Nickell claimed the prize on Thursday, but was not at the announcement Friday morning.

Nickell has decided to take the lump sum of $61 million, and officials said he plans to use the money to take care of his family.

Officials said the winning ticket was sold at the Circle K on Liberty Street in Salem. That location will receive a check for $100,000.

More than 6,800 other winning tickets were sold in Oregon, but with smaller prize, according to lottery officials.

This is the fifth time a winning Powerball jackpot ticket has been sold in Oregon.

Officials said previous winners include Dan Gannon of Milwaukie who won $182.7 million in 2006; The West and Chaney families of Medford who won $340 million in 2005; Robin Powell of Beaverton who won $33.8 million in 1999; and the Givens family of Eugene who won $38.4 million in 1992.