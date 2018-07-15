Clear

Veterinarians to provide free medical care to pets of homeless Sunday

As thousands of veterinarians arrive in Denver for an annual industry convention, some will volunteer their time to p...

Posted: Jul. 15, 2018 11:41 AM
Updated: Jul. 15, 2018 11:41 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

As thousands of veterinarians arrive in Denver for an annual industry convention, some will volunteer their time to provide medical care for pets belonging to the homeless.

On Sunday, volunteer veterinarians attending the annual American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA) Convention in Denver will set up an on-site street clinic to provide free medical care and other services to the pets of homeless individuals. Convention attendees will hand out hygiene kits to the owners as well, according to AVMA.

Fort Collins veterinarian Jon Geller, founder of the Street Dog Coalition, is leading the event. His team scouts locations and sets up monthly pop-up clinics in cities around the state. These clinics often offer basic exams, preventative care, solutions to minor medical problems, vaccinations and more, AVMA said.

The veterinarians plan to be available from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday outside the Colorado Convention Center, 700 14th St., Denver.

The annual convention runs Friday through Tuesday.

