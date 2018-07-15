Clear

Sculpture honoring victims of Aurora movie theater shooting revealed

The sculpture honoring the Aurora theater shooting victims has been installed at the Reflection Garden near the Auror...

Posted: Jul. 15, 2018 11:41 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The sculpture honoring the Aurora theater shooting victims has been installed at the Reflection Garden near the Aurora Municipal Center.

The sculpture, called Ascentiate, features 83 cranes.

"Seventy white cranes that represent those who were injured and 13 representing those we lost, " explained Heather Dearman, the vice-chair of the 7-20 Memorial Foundation.

The 13 lives lost includes the 12 people killed in the theater and also an unborn baby lost. The expectant mother, Ashley Moser, also lost her six-year-old daughter Veronica Moser-Sullivan in the shooting.

But there's even more in the sculpture that you may not see.

"We had the community send in notes, and loved ones send in notes, and inside each crane, the artist put a canister filled with those notes," Dearman said. "So everyone's love is inside the sculpture."

The sculpture is part of the reflection garden set aside to honor the victims and survivors.

"It's a community gathering place and I think it will be a community gathering space for the rest of time," Dearman said. "It symbolizes how the Aurora community came together in 2012 and wrapped their arms around us and we all supported one another."

The 7-20 Memorial Foundation is hosting its 3rd annual Reflection on Tap Beer Festival and Fundraiser on Saturday, July 13.

Admission is free to enjoy the gardens, the music, the chalk art and the food trucks.

Beer sampling from 12 Colorado brewers requires a ticket.

Learn more about the event here. Get discount tickets through Groupon.

Tickets are also available through EventBrite. Use the code LOVEWINS, all caps, to get $10 off.

The 7-20 memorial sculpture will be dedicated later this month.

