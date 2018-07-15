Local leaders held a rally on Friday morning, opposing the president's Supreme Court justice nominee.
Earlier this week, President Donald Trump nominated Yale Law School alum Brett Kavanaugh for the Supreme Court.
Kavanaugh has spoken openly about being pro-life and supporting the national rifle association.
On Friday morning, Senator Richard Blumenthal and Senator Chris Murphy held a rally against the nomination, and in support of the Affordable Care Act, gun violence prevention, and women's reproductive rights.
It was held in Hartford at the State Capitol.
After the nomination, many in CT have been outspoken against the nomination. Demonstrators rallied in New Haven against the nomination, fearing what could happen in regards to women's rights.
Related Content
- Leaders hold rally in opposition of Supreme Court nominee
- Russian court closes opposition leader Navalny's foundation
- Russian court upholds ban barring opposition leader from 2018 election
- Frontrunners for Supreme Court pick
- Zimbabwe opposition party leader killed in New Mexico crash
- Kenya opposition leader Raila Odinga swears himself in as 'president'
- Malaysia election: Opposition leader Mahathir facing fake news charge
- URGENT - President Trump picks Brett Kavanaugh, 53, for the Supreme Court. The conservative will face opposition from Senate Democrats.