Clear

Goodbye, Chief Pontiac: Iconic statue taken down

On Friday morning, a local landmark that stood over Patton Avenue for decades was taken down from its site over West ...

Posted: Jul. 15, 2018 11:42 AM
Updated: Jul. 15, 2018 11:42 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

On Friday morning, a local landmark that stood over Patton Avenue for decades was taken down from its site over West Asheville.

Scroll for more content...

Harry's on the Hill, a local car dealership, said it plans to find a new home for its iconic fiberglass statue of Chief Pontiac, an 18th-century Ottawa war chief.

The decision was motivated in part by an incident that happened at the dealership last month. According to a June 1, 2018 post on the Harry's on the Hill Facebook page, an "ugly, insulting and inappropriate text message" from a salesperson to a customer in late May led to the termination of the employee, and ultimately to the removal of the statue on July 13, 2018.

According to the post, the now former employee likely meant to text a coworker, but instead texted a potential customer, who is Native American. The post does not describe what was texted, other than it was "ugly, insulting, and inappropriate."

"We at Harry's on the Hill were shocked and extremely upset when we heard about this incident. Behavior like this is unacceptable, inconsistent with our values and will not be tolerated," the post read. The post went on to say the company apologized to the woman, and expressed a commitment to make sure something like this would not happen again.

The dealership also decided that the statue of Chief Pontiac, which it called " a relic from a different era," would come down.

"We have contacted the original sculptor in Arizona who said he would like to bring Chief Pontiac 'home' to his personal collection," the post read.

On Friday morning, the 23-foot statue, which has stood over Patton Avenue for over 50 years, was taken down.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 85°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 79°
Zionsville
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 88°
Rockville
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 85°
Casey
Few Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 81°
Brazil
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 85°
Marshall
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 85°
Showers and storms, mostly cloudy.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

News 10 Sunday Morning Weather

Image

Dalton Laney

Image

News 10 Saturday Morning Weather Update

Image

North-South All-Star game

Image

Rex fall to Danville

Image

Friday 11:00 Forecast

Image

Livestock Auction at the Vigo County Fair

Image

Party for the Paws

Image

Wiley School Dedication at library

Image

More than just weekend fun, St. Ben's Fest goes back to the community

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Money raised at St. Benedict Community Festival supports missions

Image

Farmers react to trade war with China: "It's a huge deal for us"

Image

Dr. Haworth talks safety at first school board meeting as superintendent

Image

First meeting held on Foster Parent Bill of Rights

Image

Ohhhh wanna dance with somebody: council approves changes to ordinance

Image

Rubber ducks race down the Wabash to support Catholic Charities

${article.thumbnail.title}

I hope you dance... permit ordinance changes

Image

Growers talk tariffs, Farm Bill during Donnelly visit

Image

New CBD Oil Law takes effect July 1st

Image

"Families Belong Together" protest planned for Saturday