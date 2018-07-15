Residents oppose expanded bomb testing

Dozens of residents voiced concerns about pollution and health risks related to bomb testing during a public hearing Thursday night.
Scroll for more content...
The tests are conducted by the Lawrence Livermore Lab and have happened before.
However, now the lab plans to detonate bigger bombs.
Related Content
- NYT: US opposes breastfeeding resolution
- Residents on edge after two bombs found near downtown
- Democrats' 2018 advantage expands
- Flake writes check to Democrat opposing Moore
- Cruz: I have consistently opposed shutdowns
- Trump: 'I'm totally opposed to domestic violence'
- Hawaii resident credits friend with saving his home from lava bombs
- Nearly every governor with ocean coastline opposes Trump's drilling proposal