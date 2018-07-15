Wife of well-known deputy arrested in shooting death of husband, JPSO confirms

The wife of a former well-known Jefferson Parish deputy was arrested and charged in connection with the killing of her husband, officials said.

Scroll for more content...

A spokesperson for the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office confirmed that Shantel Wagner, of Waggaman, has been booked on second-degree murder charges in the shooting death of her husband, Troy Smith.

Smith was found shot and killed on Father's Day, June 17, at the couple's home.

Sources close to the investigation said the scene was suspect and for weeks the Jefferson Parish Coroner's Office has been investigating the matter with the Sheriff's Office.

The death was reported as a suicide by Wagner, but now detectives do not believe that to be true and have arrested her in the murder.

According to the Sheriff's Office, Wagner called 911 and said her husband had tried to kill himself by shooting himself in the head. Smith was found in a bedroom at the home with a single gunshot wound to the head, officials said.

Smith was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Wagner was found Wednesday morning at a home in the 4900 block of Jean Lafitte.

Prior to working for JPSO, Smith was a longtime New Orleans police officer.