Clear

Wife of well-known deputy arrested in shooting death of husband, JPSO confirms

The wife of a former well-known Jefferson Parish deputy was arrested and charged in connection with the killing of he...

Posted: Jul. 15, 2018 11:42 AM
Updated: Jul. 15, 2018 11:42 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The wife of a former well-known Jefferson Parish deputy was arrested and charged in connection with the killing of her husband, officials said.

Scroll for more content...

A spokesperson for the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office confirmed that Shantel Wagner, of Waggaman, has been booked on second-degree murder charges in the shooting death of her husband, Troy Smith.

Smith was found shot and killed on Father's Day, June 17, at the couple's home.

Sources close to the investigation said the scene was suspect and for weeks the Jefferson Parish Coroner's Office has been investigating the matter with the Sheriff's Office.

The death was reported as a suicide by Wagner, but now detectives do not believe that to be true and have arrested her in the murder.

According to the Sheriff's Office, Wagner called 911 and said her husband had tried to kill himself by shooting himself in the head. Smith was found in a bedroom at the home with a single gunshot wound to the head, officials said.

Smith was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Wagner was found Wednesday morning at a home in the 4900 block of Jean Lafitte.

Prior to working for JPSO, Smith was a longtime New Orleans police officer.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 85°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 79°
Zionsville
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 88°
Rockville
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 85°
Casey
Few Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 81°
Brazil
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 85°
Marshall
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 85°
Showers and storms, mostly cloudy.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

News 10 Sunday Morning Weather

Image

Dalton Laney

Image

News 10 Saturday Morning Weather Update

Image

North-South All-Star game

Image

Rex fall to Danville

Image

Friday 11:00 Forecast

Image

Livestock Auction at the Vigo County Fair

Image

Party for the Paws

Image

Wiley School Dedication at library

Image

More than just weekend fun, St. Ben's Fest goes back to the community

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Money raised at St. Benedict Community Festival supports missions

Image

Farmers react to trade war with China: "It's a huge deal for us"

Image

Dr. Haworth talks safety at first school board meeting as superintendent

Image

First meeting held on Foster Parent Bill of Rights

Image

Ohhhh wanna dance with somebody: council approves changes to ordinance

Image

Rubber ducks race down the Wabash to support Catholic Charities

${article.thumbnail.title}

I hope you dance... permit ordinance changes

Image

Growers talk tariffs, Farm Bill during Donnelly visit

Image

New CBD Oil Law takes effect July 1st

Image

"Families Belong Together" protest planned for Saturday