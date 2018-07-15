Man accused of trying to kill a witness

A 48-year-old Nashville man is facing a long list of charges for trying to kill a witness in a drug trafficking case.
The U.S. Attorney said George Anhalt contacted and met with an undercover DEA agent to carry out the hit.
According to the charges, he gave the agent two doses of drugs during a June meeting that were supposed to make the witness overdose.
He was arrested during the exchange.
