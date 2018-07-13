Clear

Woman catches masked man with knife peeking through her window

A neighborhood in Lebanon County is shaken up after a masked man with a knife is caught peeking through a window....

Posted: Jul. 13, 2018 10:40 AM
Updated: Jul. 13, 2018 10:40 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A neighborhood in Lebanon County is shaken up after a masked man with a knife is caught peeking through a window.

Now people in palmyra are on high alert as police search for the man behind the mask.

"It was terrifying," said Audrey Moser, victim.

Audrey Moser, who lives on Willow street, says a masked man tapped on her front window and took off.

"It was like a scene out of a horror film," added Moser.

Moser says an hour later, while she was in her kitchen, facing her a back window, she heard someone outside, again.

"I kind of looked down, I heard breathing and I looked slowly up and he's just standing right there at the window just holding a knife and smiling and I was like oh!" said Moser.

"It was a weird smile, it was so creepy," she added.

Moser says the man was wearing all black clothing with a ski mask.

A few neighbors, who requested to keep their identities private, tell FOX43 the whole incident has people in the area shaken up.

"We have you know kids running around here and there's a park right up the street so that also is a scary thing," said a neighbor.

"You know just have to keep an eye out for a little while and hope that they catch him," she added.

"It's a little scary, but I have my dog here so he lets me know when there's people around," another neighbor added.

However, Ashley Miller, who lives a street over, says she's not surprised.

"Within the past year, there's been break in's, there's been robberies, there's been a lot of assault going on, even right next door here," said Miller.

"It's very overwhelming and frustrating that somebody would have the nerve to do this," said Moser.

"Whoever this person is, whether they meant to do it as a joke or something, it's not funny, it really isn't," she added.

The man was last seen taking off North towards Railroad Street.

Moser describes him at 6-foot tall with a neck tattoo.

