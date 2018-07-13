Some of world's best cornhole players compete

The American Cornhole League returns to Harrah's Cherokee casino for its third year, and some of the world's best players hope to win cash prizes.

"This is our third season, our third championships here in Cherokee. It keeps on growing bigger and bigger every year," player Eric Ryder said.

"We're very competitive. So, when you're standing next to each other on the board, you're competitors and after that you're friends again."

Players are competing for more than $70,000 this weekend.

"We've made this backyard game into a legitimate professional sport with real prize money," ACL commissioner Stacey Moore said.

"We've done over 5,000 tournaments all across the country this year, and it all culminates this week at Harrah's Cherokee. We have ESPN broadcasts on Saturday and Sunday that people can come out and watch.

"We've grown so much in the past three years it's incredible how this game has just swept across the country, and now we are in Canada. Now, we have interests from other countries. We're looking to start the World Cornhole Cup next year get some of these other countries involved that have expressed interests in coming out and playing in the aclACL. You know, hopefully, it will be the next national pastime."