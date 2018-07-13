Clear

Hate in America captured on video

CNN's Chris Cuomo and panelists refer to videos of racial harassment and discuss whether these recurring instances are a sign of the times in American history.

Posted: Jul. 13, 2018 10:15 AM
Updated: Jul. 13, 2018 10:39 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Scroll for more content...

A woman wearing a Muslim head scarf on a New York transit bus going to Staten Island was subject to racial taunts from another passenger, according to a video posted to social media.

In the 30-second video, which begins and ends in the middle of the incident, a woman who identifies herself as Ashley tells the man recording on his cell phone: "I'm getting into a fight with some Muslim chick because she has an attitude. She thinks she has rights that she doesn't have."

It's not clear from the video what sparked the altercation.

Marco Lao, who posted the video to Twitter and YouTube on Tuesday, said the woman in the head scarf had trouble getting her stroller on the bus and the other woman yelled at her.

The two argued, he said, but Lao found it hard to hear what the woman with the stroller was saying.

The screaming woman began to spew Muslim stereotypes, and told the woman in the head scarf that "ICE should take her kids away," he said.

Lao said he thinks at one point the Muslim woman told Ashley, "You're an immigrant, too."

After he began recording, Ashley yelled at the woman, claiming she is not a citizen and cannot speak English. The woman says something that cannot be understood from the recording.

"Immigration at the door," Ashley yells. "Oh wait, is that ICE? Oh, mama, they here for you."

The video ends abruptly, but, according to Lao, the bus driver intervened over the intercom and the situation was defused.

He said the Metropolitan Transportation Authority bus was headed from Manhattan to Staten Island. The New York Police Department said they had no information on the incident. The MTA said they are aware of the video and are looking into it.

Lao said he doesn't know either of the two women involved.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 82°
Robinson
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 82°
Zionsville
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 80°
Rockville
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 82°
Casey
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 82°
Brazil
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 82°
Marshall
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 82°
Air Quality Alert
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Autopsy complete after body found in Wabash River

Image

Serve the Valley

Image

Police release identity on body found in river

Image

Fire crews respond to mobile home fire in northern Vigo County

Image

High pressure will continue to dominate our weather for the next few days.

Image

11:00 update - One dead after Vigo County stabbing

Image

Thursday Late Forecast

Image

Sportsmanship Contest

Image

Guys Who Give make big donation

Image

Sony DADC and tax abatements

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Farmers react to trade war with China: "It's a huge deal for us"

Image

Dr. Haworth talks safety at first school board meeting as superintendent

Image

First meeting held on Foster Parent Bill of Rights

Image

Ohhhh wanna dance with somebody: council approves changes to ordinance

Image

Rubber ducks race down the Wabash to support Catholic Charities

${article.thumbnail.title}

I hope you dance... permit ordinance changes

Image

Growers talk tariffs, Farm Bill during Donnelly visit

Image

New CBD Oil Law takes effect July 1st

Image

"Families Belong Together" protest planned for Saturday

Image

Remembering Garrett Sands through simple acts of kindness