Clear

New program pairs police with houses of worship to improve trust and address crime reduction

A national program that pairs police with houses of worship is expanding to Indianapolis.The goal of the "One ...

Posted: Jul. 13, 2018 10:41 AM
Updated: Jul. 13, 2018 10:41 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A national program that pairs police with houses of worship is expanding to Indianapolis.

Scroll for more content...

The goal of the "One Cop Program" is to improve trust for public safety and address crimes in the neighborhoods those houses of worship serve.

The Georgia One Cop Program has chosen Indianapolis as the first city to implement their program outside of the Atlanta area. The program is focused on improving relationships between police and the public on every level with the help of faith leaders from churches, mosques, temples and synagogues.

"Those houses of worship have influence and resources that ought to be combined with law enforcement resources to improve community relationships and crime of every kind," said Reverend Markel Hutchins, founder of the One Cop Program.

The expansion comes to Indianapolis following the fatal police shooting of Aaron Bailey last summer, and the subsequent hearings that cleared the two officers involved and allowed them to keep their jobs on the police force. That shooting was just one of several incidents that have frayed relations with police in the city over the past year, something the Fraternal Order of Police hopes to address with their Think Bigger initiative and by embracing the Georgia program.

"It gets us above our common dialogue and highlights what we do well," said Rick Snyder, FOP 86 President. "At some point, you and I have to take responsibility for ourselves and our community."

The goal is to launch the One Cop Program on August 28, which is also the 55th Anniversary of the March on Washington where Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his "I have a dream" speech.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 82°
Robinson
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 82°
Zionsville
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 80°
Rockville
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 82°
Casey
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 82°
Brazil
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 82°
Marshall
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 82°
Air Quality Alert
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Autopsy complete after body found in Wabash River

Image

Serve the Valley

Image

Police release identity on body found in river

Image

Fire crews respond to mobile home fire in northern Vigo County

Image

High pressure will continue to dominate our weather for the next few days.

Image

11:00 update - One dead after Vigo County stabbing

Image

Thursday Late Forecast

Image

Sportsmanship Contest

Image

Guys Who Give make big donation

Image

Sony DADC and tax abatements

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Farmers react to trade war with China: "It's a huge deal for us"

Image

Dr. Haworth talks safety at first school board meeting as superintendent

Image

First meeting held on Foster Parent Bill of Rights

Image

Ohhhh wanna dance with somebody: council approves changes to ordinance

Image

Rubber ducks race down the Wabash to support Catholic Charities

${article.thumbnail.title}

I hope you dance... permit ordinance changes

Image

Growers talk tariffs, Farm Bill during Donnelly visit

Image

New CBD Oil Law takes effect July 1st

Image

"Families Belong Together" protest planned for Saturday

Image

Remembering Garrett Sands through simple acts of kindness