Clear

A mobile hygiene unit for those affected by the eruption

Thanks to donations from various agencies Hawaii island will soon be getting a mobile hygiene unit.The unit wi...

Posted: Jul. 13, 2018 10:41 AM
Updated: Jul. 13, 2018 10:41 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Thanks to donations from various agencies Hawaii island will soon be getting a mobile hygiene unit.

Scroll for more content...

The unit will provide three hot water showers and restrooms for those affected by the eruption.

A similar unit was on loan for the past month from project vision O'ahu. One Pu'uhonua 'O Puna volunteer is grateful for the community outpour, Ashley Kierkiwicz said, "everything would not be possible if it wasn't for the generosity of our local and global community.

The outpouring of support and resources has been amazing and we are just humbled and honored and just thankful by that."

The nonprofit Pu'uhonua 'O Puna organization hopes to raise enough money to purchase a second unit that is ADA accessible.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 82°
Robinson
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 82°
Zionsville
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 80°
Rockville
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 82°
Casey
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 82°
Brazil
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 82°
Marshall
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 82°
Air Quality Alert
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Autopsy complete after body found in Wabash River

Image

Serve the Valley

Image

Police release identity on body found in river

Image

Fire crews respond to mobile home fire in northern Vigo County

Image

High pressure will continue to dominate our weather for the next few days.

Image

11:00 update - One dead after Vigo County stabbing

Image

Thursday Late Forecast

Image

Sportsmanship Contest

Image

Guys Who Give make big donation

Image

Sony DADC and tax abatements

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Farmers react to trade war with China: "It's a huge deal for us"

Image

Dr. Haworth talks safety at first school board meeting as superintendent

Image

First meeting held on Foster Parent Bill of Rights

Image

Ohhhh wanna dance with somebody: council approves changes to ordinance

Image

Rubber ducks race down the Wabash to support Catholic Charities

${article.thumbnail.title}

I hope you dance... permit ordinance changes

Image

Growers talk tariffs, Farm Bill during Donnelly visit

Image

New CBD Oil Law takes effect July 1st

Image

"Families Belong Together" protest planned for Saturday

Image

Remembering Garrett Sands through simple acts of kindness