Police Looking For Man After Alleged Attack On Wife With Chainsaw

Posted: Jul. 13, 2018 10:42 AM
Updated: Jul. 13, 2018 10:42 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Police are looking for a 32-year-old man suspected of attacking his wife at their Whittier home with a chainsaw Wednesday afternoon.

Officers were sent to the 7700 block of Milton Ave. in Whittier around 3 p.m., where they found a woman suffering from injuries "believed to have been inflicted by a chainsaw", according to police.

She was transported to a local trauma center where she underwent surgery, the Press-Enterprise reports. Her condition is unknown. Friends and neighbors identified her to CBS2 as Gloria.

Authorities identified the suspect as her husband, Alejandro Alvarez. He is described as Hispanic, 5-foot-3 and 130 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a brown "Hurley" t-shirt and dark jeans. He is believed to be driving a stolen four-door 2004 Mercury Mountaineer SUV, blue/tan in color with California license plate number 8ABD233, according to police.

"It's pretty scary," said neighbor Martha Garcia. "It makes you think, what are they thinking? Who does have a chainsaw lying around? We want to feel safe where we live, and we just don't know sometimes who our neighbors are."

Alvarez is considered armed and dangerous, although police recovered the chainsaw, the Press-Enterprise reports. Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 911.

