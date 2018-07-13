Resident spots what appears to be a black bear

A North Alabama man spotted a furry critter July 11 on a military base in Madison County.

Bobby Stinnett recorded what he believes to be a black bear Wednesday morning at Redstone Arsenal. The bear is seen walking then prancing through an open field.

Stinnett didn't tell us the exact location on Redstone Arsenal where he caught this video. He says he reported it, and military officials want to try to video the bear.

The Facebook video, posted less than 24 hours ago, has nearly 500 shares and more than 23,000 views.