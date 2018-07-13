Clear

Viral: 10-year-old Chiefs fan can't contain excitement over meeting Travis Kelce

A 10-year-old boy from Minnesota was brought to tears this week after receiving a trip from his parents to Travis Kel...

A 10-year-old boy from Minnesota was brought to tears this week after receiving a trip from his parents to Travis Kelce's football camp in the metro.

Despite growing up around Vikings fans, Zach Matt has been a loyal member of Chiefs Kingdom and has the trading cards, shirts and other souvenirs to prove it.

The 10-year-old boy found out that dream will come true during a moment captured in a video by his mother this week.

Matt is seen crying upon hearing the news he will be attending Kelce's football camp this year with his two brothers.

"I chose from the AFC," he explained. "I thought Kansas City was really cool."

His love of the team revolves around one player: tight end Travis Kelce.

"I have the Travis Kelce Fathead and I have his poster," explained Matt, who showed 41 Action News around his room using a computer on Wednesday. "I have his college rookie card. I'm going to be that number in college too."

Matt sported a #87 Chiefs shirt during the conversation, the same number worn by his hero.

As a fan of Kelce, Matt has always dreamed about meeting him one day.

"As a kid, I could only imagine being able to meet your hero like that," explained Matt's mom, Jen. "I knew they were going to lose their minds but I never knew their emotions would take over."

The video has since been seen over 35,000 times on Twitter, including by Kelce himself.

"It's gonna be an exciting day fellas!!! Can't wait to meet you boys!! Let's go get some work and have some fun!!" Kelce posted on Twitter.

The Matt family will make the trip down from Minnesota this Friday.

The camp will be held on Saturday at the Heritage Park Football Complex in Olathe and will be open for boys and girls in grades 2-8.

