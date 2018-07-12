Clear

Trump: 'I think they like me a lot in the UK'

Speaking at the NATO news conference, Trump was asked about the protests set to take place in the UK for his visit there on Thursday.

Posted: Jul. 12, 2018 10:41 AM
Updated: Jul. 12, 2018 11:03 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Scroll for more content...

US President Donald Trump has shrugged off protests planned across the UK ahead of his arrival there Thursday, claiming he is very popular in Britain because of his hardline stance on immigration.

Speaking at an impromptu press conference after a NATO summit in Brussels Trump said the British people shared his concerns on immigration, claiming "that's why Brexit happened."

"I think they like me in the UK. I think they agree with me on immigration," he said, also reminding reporters that his mother was from Scotland, which he plans to visit after his official meetings in England.

FOLLOW LIVE: President Trump's visit to the UK

Trump also issued a warning to the European Union, telling it to "be very careful" of increasing immigration into the region, as he described a global backlash to migration.

"I ... partially won an election because of immigration," he said, also pointing to Italy's recent vote, in which Giuseppe Conte took government after campaigning on a populist anti-immigration platform.

MORE: Donald Trump brings own wall of steel on UK visit as protesters gather

Trump will spend four days in the UK from Thursday, where he will meet with Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Prime Minister Theresa May. Although he will visit the US ambassador's residence, he is largely avoiding central London, where the largest protests are expected Friday.

May was the first head of government to officially meet Trump as president, in January 2017. It was during that trip to Washington that she invited him to the UK.

Trump postponed his trip several times as a petition to block him from entering the UK gained so many signatures that it was debated in parliament. The UK's speaker of parliament made clear that Trump, because of his values, would not be invited to address MPs.

The petition against Trump claimed an official state visit would be embarrassing for the Queen. Trump is technically on a lower-level working visit this week.

He again postponed his visit in January this year after remarking that the relocation of the US embassy in London was a "bad deal" made by President Obama, and that he was not interested in cutting the ribbon at the opening.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 80°
Robinson
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 81°
Zionsville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 75°
Rockville
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 80°
Casey
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 81°
Brazil
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 80°
Marshall
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 80°
Sunny and hot
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

7th Annual Sportsman's Day

Image

Body found in Wabash river

Image

Sunny is hot is going to be a continuing theme as we head for the weekend.

Image

North Terre Haute Little League

Image

Three THS wrestlers

Image

Nikki Bonilla leading

Image

ISU to face Colorado

Image

Granda leading

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

Image

Rooster crowing contest at the fair

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Farmers react to trade war with China: "It's a huge deal for us"

Image

Dr. Haworth talks safety at first school board meeting as superintendent

Image

First meeting held on Foster Parent Bill of Rights

Image

Ohhhh wanna dance with somebody: council approves changes to ordinance

Image

Rubber ducks race down the Wabash to support Catholic Charities

${article.thumbnail.title}

I hope you dance... permit ordinance changes

Image

Growers talk tariffs, Farm Bill during Donnelly visit

Image

New CBD Oil Law takes effect July 1st

Image

"Families Belong Together" protest planned for Saturday

Image

Remembering Garrett Sands through simple acts of kindness