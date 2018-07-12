Cardi B gives birth to first child

Scroll for more content...

Our World Cup final combatants are set. France will face Croatia -- which needed extra time again to hold back England -- in Sunday's match. Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door. (You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. NATO summit

President Trump returned to NATO headquarters in Brussels this morning for Day 2 of its summit. And everyone's waiting to see what the President has in store after he dumbfounded diplomats with his sharp rhetoric and outrageous claims on Day 1. One of Trump's main issues with NATO is the amount each country spends on defense. He'd been hammering allies with calls for all NATO members to honor commitments to spend 2% of their GDP. Then yesterday, Trump said everyone should spend 4% -- a level even the US doesn't meet.

Add to that Trump's criticism of Germany ("a captive of Russia") and his calling some of the US' closest allies "delinquent," and it all adds up to a chaotic summit the likes of which the West hasn't seen since, well, last month's G7 summit in Canada. CNN's Stephen Collinson says it seems like Trump is trying to do Russian President Vladimir Putin's work for him by ripping open divisions in the organization that has preserved Western democracy (and held Russia at bay) since the end of World War II. (Note: Trump and Putin meet Monday in Finland.)

2. Immigration

More asylum-seekers will be turned away at the border under a new Trump administration policy. Asylum claims based on fears of gang or domestic violence will immediately be rejected, according to new guidance given to officers who interview asylum-seekers at US borders and evaluate refugee applications. If an immigrant crosses the border illegally, that will also be considered in possibly rejecting an asylum claim (the policy also applies to refugee applicants abroad). The move will likely draw condemnation and legal challenges from immigrant advocates, who believe the new policy may violate international law.

Meanwhile, the reunification of all migrant children younger than 5 with their parents should be completed today. But the government is still facing down another deadline -- July 26 -- to reunite thousands of older children with their parents.

3. Papa John's

The founder and public face of Papa John's is out. John Schnatter resigned as chairman of the pizza company after word got out that he used the N-word during a conference call in May. Schnatter admitted he used the word while participating in a role-playing exercise designed to prevent public relations crises, and he apologized. "Racism has no place in our society," he said. Schnatter, who starred in his company's commercials, stirred controversy last year when he said Papa John's sales were hurt by the NFL's handling of players kneeling during the National Anthem to protest racial injustice. The nation's third-largest pizza chain said it would pick a new chairman soon.

4. India

There's another high-profile rape case brewing in India. A 15-year-old girl says she was repeatedly raped by 19 people -- her educators and classmates -- over a six-month period. The girl alleges she was raped by three or four boys in the first incident, then raped by the others when they found out and threatened to expose it. A school principal, two teachers and four boys have been arrested; they say they're innocent. The incident follows a string of violent sexual assaults on minors that have prompted massive protests in India. About 100 sexual assaults are reported to the police in the country every day.

5. Twitter and Facebook

If your number of Twitter followers suddenly drops this week, don't be alarmed. Twitter's just getting rid of the bots. Twitter said it's purging tens of millions of suspicious accounts from its platform. Most people will lose four or fewer followers, but the big-time accounts of celebrities and other famous folks will lose many more. The move comes after The New York Times wrote about a firm that sold millions of fake followers to customers who wanted to boost their stature on Twitter.

Facebook's waging war on the fake stuff, too. The company held a big presentation for the media in which it bragged about its efforts to get fake news and misinformation off its pages. But during a Q&A with reporters, the head of Facebook's News Feed couldn't explain why a company like InfoWars, which peddles conspiracy theories, is still on its platform.

THIS JUST IN ...

Showstopper

Stormy Daniels was arrested at a strip club in Columbus, Ohio. She's accused of letting a customer touch her while on stage, a violation of state law. Her attorney says the arrest of Daniels, who claims to have had an affair with Donald Trump, is politically motivated. Trump denies an affair.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Daily debunk

No, movie mogul Tyler Perry isn't buying you a new car, no matter what that Facebook post your mom forwarded to you says.

Do it for the Kulture

Congrats to rappers Cardi B and Offset, who announced the birth of their daughter, named Kulture Kiari Cephus.

5-year-old princesses everywhere will be thrilled

Ever wonder what the world's oldest color is? (No, really, have you ever?) Scientists looked into it, and it turns out it's bright pink.

Pic problems

The Instagram model's photo shoot in the Bahamas was going swimmingly -- until a shark bit her on the arm and dragged her underwater. She'll be OK.

HAPPENING LATER

Emmy time

Emmy nominations come out this morning, and everyone will be watching to see whether "Game of Thrones" can regain its awards mojo and how well streaming hits like "The Handmaid's Tale" and "GLOW" fare.

TODAY'S NUMBERS

$8.55

The current price for a bushel of US soybeans. The price, which is a 10-year low, is a result of the ongoing trade war between the US and China.

$34 billion

That's the latest bid Comcast has made to acquire British broadcaster Sky. 21st Century Fox says it had brokered a $32.5 billion deal to buy Sky.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"She did hurt me, but I cannot be an enemy and say I condemn her ... May God forgive her for what she did to me."

Rodolfo Rodriguez, the 91-year-old man who says he was beaten with a brick in California, telling CNN affiliate KABC in Spanish that he doesn't resent his attacker, who reportedly told him to "go back to Mexico"

AND FINALLY

Doggone good

Yes, Maker, the border collie, can follow commands with the best of them, but it's his selfie game that's really on point. (Click to view.)