Woman beaten at home of NFL star LeSean McCoy

Police are investigating a home invasion at a house belonging to NFL superstar and Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy in which his estranged girlfriend was violently assaulted and hospitalized and another woman was injured.

Posted: Jul. 12, 2018 10:41 AM
Updated: Jul. 12, 2018 11:04 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Police in this Atlanta suburb are investigating a home invasion at a house belonging to NFL superstar and Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy in which his former girlfriend was violently assaulted and hospitalized and another woman was injured.

The incident happened at 3:18 a.m. ET Tuesday in McCoy's upscale neighborhood, which is 30 miles north of Atlanta.

"When officers arrived they found one victim who had been physically assaulted by a lone intruder," Milton Police Capt. Charles Barstow said.

Milton police did not release the identity of the victim or of another woman also in the home at the time, but Atlanta attorney Tanya Mitchell Graham said the victim was her client and McCoy's estranged girlfriend, Delicia Cordon.

Photos provided to CNN by Graham -- first posted on social media by another woman -- show Cordon with blood on her face and hands, the lawyer said.

Milton police said "an adult female victim was treated and released at North Fulton Regional hospital. A second adult female victim also sustained a minor injury during the incident." Graham said the woman is Cordon's cousin.

According to court records obtained by CNN, last month McCoy initiated eviction proceedings against Cordon.

Police did not say whether they believe the two matters are related but did say they think the home was targeted.

No arrests have been made.

McCoy said on Twitter he had nothing to do with the assault on Cordon.

"For the record, the totally baseless and offensive claims made against me are completely false." McCoy said, "Furthermore, I have not had any direct contact with any of the people involved in months."

Both the NFL and the Buffalo Bills have said they are looking into the incident.

On Wednesday, McCoy hired prominent Atlanta criminal defense attorney Don Samuel, who is from the same law firm that defended former NFL star Ray Lewis in connection with the stabbing deaths of two men in 2000. Lewis was initially charged with murder but those counts were dropped, and he pleaded guilty to obstruction of justice.

CNN reached out to Samuel, but he had no comment to make on the case at this time.

McCoy, 29, was traded by the Philadelphia Eagles to the Bills before the 2015 season. He has rushed for more than 10,000 yards in his NFL career and is a six-time Pro Bowler.

McCoy's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, didn't respond to CNN's requests for comment.

Bills training camp begins July 26 in Rochester, New York.

